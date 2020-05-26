Grand Forks group plots UND's return to athletics

The University of North Dakota is in the process of plotting the school's return to athletic and activity scheduling.
A group known as the UND Athletics Venues and Events Group has been formed to provide a foundation for the school's re-start of events when coronavirus concerns diminish.
"There's a collaborative spirit that's long existed in Grand Forks among our public events centers and venues," Bill Chaves, UND's director of athletics, was quoted as saying in a prepared release. "And as we look forward to ways to safely and appropriately bring ... Fighting Hawks athletics back to our buildings, we have an opportunity to use that synergy to do things right."
Chaves said a return to public events requires "a cohesive plan that makes sense for each of our venues, while keeping the public's well-being as our top priority."
The venues and events group is chaired by Chaves. Its first meeting was via conference call on May 8. Meeting weekly, the group is striving to have a final plan in place before Aug. 1.
Representatives of the Ralph Engelstad Arena, the Alerus Center, UND and city and county governmental agencies make up the 18-member working group. They are working in the context of restart guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Among the aims of the working group is the discussion of organizational tasks and responsibilities, goals and timelines, opportunities for collaboration and next steps. These steps will be taken with state and local plans for re-socialization in mind. Those plans, in turn, must be consistent with the NCAA's Core Principles document governing the restoration of college athletics.
Membership of the venues and events group consists of seven representatives of UND, four city-county representatives, four Engelstad Arena representatives and three Alerus Center representatives.
UND's first football game is scheduled for Sept. 3 at the Alerus Center. The first hockey game is an exhibition with the University of Manitoba scheduled for Oct. 3 at Engelstad Arena.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!