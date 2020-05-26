Grand Forks group plots UND's return to athletics

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of North Dakota is in the process of plotting the school's return to athletic and activity scheduling.

A group known as the UND Athletics Venues and Events Group has been formed to provide a foundation for the school's re-start of events when coronavirus concerns diminish.

"There's a collaborative spirit that's long existed in Grand Forks among our public events centers and venues," Bill Chaves, UND's director of athletics, was quoted as saying in a prepared release. "And as we look forward to ways to safely and appropriately bring ... Fighting Hawks athletics back to our buildings, we have an opportunity to use that synergy to do things right."

Chaves said a return to public events requires "a cohesive plan that makes sense for each of our venues, while keeping the public's well-being as our top priority."

The venues and events group is chaired by Chaves. Its first meeting was via conference call on May 8. Meeting weekly, the group is striving to have a final plan in place before Aug. 1.