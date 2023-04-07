Tonight in Tampa, the Gophers really need a win.

It goes beyond hockey. Although, that fact that Minnesota has not won a college hockey title residing in the alleged state of hockey in 18 years is pathetic.

Why does the Maroon and Gold need a win? Several reasons.

First, there aren’t that many schools to beat. Only 60 universities even play NCAA Division I hockey. Teams that do not make the college hockey tournament, they stink. They have earned the right to watch on TV.

By contrast, when UConn won the men’s basketball title Monday night, they topped a 68-team tournament field and 358 universities total that play D-I hoops, including two in NoDak. LSU’s women’s cagers were No. 1 out of 348.

College baseball? Nobody cares, but there are almost 300 teams.

Secondly, no state produces as many D-I hockey prospects as Minnesota. They are to hockey as Florida is to college football. For Minnesota to be so nationally irrelevant in hockey for this long seems quite hard to do.

Thirdly, the other high-profile sports at Minnesota are a mess.

The men’s basketball team just went 2-17 in a year where the Big Ten was poor and flamed out again in the tournament. Even worse, the Gophers’ best player (Jamison Battle) just transferred to Ohio State.

The U of M’s women’s basketball program has struggled so badly recently that they fired a legend, coach Lindsay Whalen. Minnesota does not do things like this unless it has derailed. The last three years, the Gopher women are 34-50. That would qualify as the train coming off the tracks.

Minnesota did have a good football season, relative to the norm.

The Gophers went 9-4 and won a bowl game, edging Syracuse inside Yankee Stadium. If you’re looking for aesthetically pleasing football, this is not your squad. However, for the program that brought us Tim “Get that dad gum chili hot” Brewster, 9-4 probably is commemorative-print worthy.

Fourth, Minnesota should win tonight. The Gophers have a roster packed with 14 NHL draft picks, including three first-rounders and four second-rounders. Two of the three Hobey Baker Award finalists -- Matthew Knies and Logan Cooley -- are on Minnesota's top line. Quinnipiac, which does not even field a football team, has two NHL drafted players, both low-rounders.

Fifth, Minnesota’s president recently announced she’s leaving the school to take the same job at Pittsburgh. Not Princeton or Penn of the Ivy League. Not even Penn State. Pitt -- a middling ACC school every bit as athletically irrelevant as Minnesota and not exactly renowned as some academic titan. Although, as a Moorhead State alum, I hardly should talk. Still, leaving the U of M for Pitt seems at best sideways.

Lastly, the Big Ten needs a champion. The last time the league had a men’s basketball team win it all was in 2000 (Michigan State). Purdue, in 1999, is the only women’s basketball team ever from the conference to cut down the nets. The football drought is getting long too – none since Ohio State in 2014. In hockey? Michigan State in 2007 was the last.

Minnesota-Duluth has three hockey titles since Minnesota last won, which cannot sit well in Dinkytown.

The Gophers need to win tonight. The Gophers should win tonight and I am fully anticipating a cracking Quinnipiac victory.