Gonnella, Bison win opener over Albany

North Dakota State started its season with a 28-6 win over Albany on Saturday at the Fargodome.

The third-ranked Bison got 135 yards rushing and two touchdowns from running back Dominic Gonnella in the victory. Gonnella scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter and 75-yarder early in the third.

NDSU rushed for 259 and held a 387-205 advantage in total offense.

NDSU punted five times, while Albany punted six times. Albany lost two fumbles and quarterback Jeff Undercuffer was intercepted by Destin Talbert.

The Bison were penalized seven times

“Too many penalties. We need to clean things up. We’ll get better,” NDSU coach Matt Entz said.

Making his first start, quarterback Quincy Patterson went 12-for-16 with an 18-yard touchdown strike to tight end Josh Babicz in the third quarter for the Bison.

“He did good job getting ball out of his hands quick,” Entz said. “We’ll continue to coach the heck out of him.”

Undercuffer threw for 183 yards on 27 attempts. The Great Danes lone score game with just four seconds left in the first half on a 67-yard touchdown pass to Roy Alexander.

The Bison are back in action on Saturday, Sept. 11, hosting Valparaiso at 2:30 p.m.

