Gibson twins found a home with the Marauders

Ty’Rhae Gibson went into last Saturday’s game against Minot State trailing his twin brother Ty’Rese by two interceptions on the takeaway totem pole.

For what it's worth, Ty’Rese is two minutes older, and his lead in INTs got cut in half in dramatic fashion.

Ty’Rhae got his first INT against the Beavers, and in doing so, got a leg up on his brother in one area. Ty’Rhae turned his pick into six points, helping the University of Mary to a 49-31 victory.

“It was a slow start to get that first one, but at the same time it was something to enjoy,” Ty’Rhae said of his first interception. “He was up two on me before that. Thankfully, I finally got one.”

While the interceptions may have been slower to come than the twin brothers may have hoped, it has not taken away from the impact they have had. The brothers were ballyhooed transfer recruits for the Marauders in 2020, coming from FCS school Montana State.

In need of top-level cornerbacks, the brothers have delivered for the Marauders, who now not only have the twins, but several quality players in a deep defensive secondary.

Ty’Rhae and Ty’Rese each have multiple years of eligibility remaining after this season. So does leading tackler Tylen Small, and fellow safety and second-leading tackler Isaiah Pittman, who also has two picks.

Jacob Romero, Damon Williamson, Xzavier Wilkins, Johnny Tillman, key contributors all, also will be back next season. Brannon Flowers, a team captain hurt in fall camp, also will return as the Marauders look to continue their climb in the Northern Sun.

“We’re young back there. We’re growing together and becoming a stronger unit,” Ty’Rhae said. “With the guys we have right now, the future is really bright.”

The Gibson twins, originally from Los Angeles, started their college careers at Montana State. Ty’Rhae played in 11 games in 2019 and five in 2018. Ty’Rese saw limited action in 2019. Bozeman, however, was not the right fit.

“What we have here, the loyalty and love from our coaches and teammates, that’s what we wanted,” he said. “Before, you couldn’t mess up. If you made a mistake, that was it. Here, if we screw something up, we know the coaches have our back. We learn from it and move on.”

Craig Bagnell, Marauders head coach, said the brothers have lived up to the hype.

“Ty’Rhae, both him and Ty’Rese are good young football players,” he said. “They’ve played well and they’re just gonna keep getting better. All those guys in the DB room, it’s a talented group.”

They’ll get tested on Saturday when they head to Bemidji State. The Marauders (4-6) are looking to equal their best win total since 2014, while the Beavers are one victory from their first-ever trip to the NCAA Division II playoffs.

“We just have to stay locked in. We can’t have any lulls in practice. Just keep feeding off this positive energy we have going,” Ty’Rhae said. “It’s a big game, man. We’re looking forward to it.”

Ty’Rhae, who is studying criminal justice, said playing for the Marauders has been about more than just getting his and Ty’Rese’s college football careers back on track.

“We needed a home,” he said, “and we found it here.”

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.