Garrett, Marauders win last regular season home game

"(Tschida's shot) was redirected off one of their sticks and maybe my stick and it handcuffed the goalie ... and rolled between (Fry's) blocker and sleeve. I got bumped from behind and I kept pushing the puck," Garrett said.

"Getting in good position is part of it, but, honestly, it's mostly having your teammates get the puck to the net and just being lucky," he added.

The Marauders had what they thought was an insurance goal erased five minutes later when the officials ruled that it bounced off the crossbar. U-Mary didn't get any breathing room until Seth Cushing hit an empty net with 69 seconds to play for a 4-2 cushion.

U-Mary opened a 2-0 lead in the first period while outshooting the Argos 22-4. Riley Scanlon scored from short range and Cushing found the net on a shorthanded breakaway to stake the Marauders to a 2-0 lead.

Reed Link scored for Providence from point-blank range at 5:51 for the only goal of the second period to get the Argos on the scoreboard.

Fry kept the visitors in the game with a 45-save effort as U-Mary forged a 49-20 advantage in shots on net.

Marauders coach Dan Huntley lauded his team for coming through with a makeshift lineup.