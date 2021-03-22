Garrett, Marauders win last regular season home game

The injury bug has bitten the University of Mary hockey team in a big way, and not all the wounded are watching from the sidelines.
With some of the Marauders' key players not suited up, Zach Garrett played, a hand injury that had shelved him for two games notwithstanding.
Let's rephrase that. Garrett, a senior forward, didn't merely play, he excelled. Garrett scored a goal and helped on three others as the Marauders edged past the University of Providence 4-2 at the Starion Sports Complex in Mandan.
Garret's goal proved to be the game-winner coming a couple of minutes after Providence had knotted the game 2-2 early in the third period.
Providence, located in Great Falls, Mont., trailed 2-1 after two periods.
With U-Mary skating off the remnants of a penalty carried over from the second period, the Argos pulled even. Ty Alger popped in a rebound 46 seconds into the third period for a game-tying power-play goal.
Enter Garrett. Just a minute after a Marauder tally had been wiped for being scored with a high stick, Marshall Tschida hammered a shot from the right point. Garrett, camped on the left post, slid the puck past Argos goalie Jacob Fry to put U-Mary up 3-2 with 17:47 on the clock.
Garrett said there was nothing snazzy about his key marker, noting it was a mixture of grit and luck.
"(Tschida's shot) was redirected off one of their sticks and maybe my stick and it handcuffed the goalie ... and rolled between (Fry's) blocker and sleeve. I got bumped from behind and I kept pushing the puck," Garrett said.
"Getting in good position is part of it, but, honestly, it's mostly having your teammates get the puck to the net and just being lucky," he added.
The Marauders had what they thought was an insurance goal erased five minutes later when the officials ruled that it bounced off the crossbar. U-Mary didn't get any breathing room until Seth Cushing hit an empty net with 69 seconds to play for a 4-2 cushion.
U-Mary opened a 2-0 lead in the first period while outshooting the Argos 22-4. Riley Scanlon scored from short range and Cushing found the net on a shorthanded breakaway to stake the Marauders to a 2-0 lead.
Reed Link scored for Providence from point-blank range at 5:51 for the only goal of the second period to get the Argos on the scoreboard.
Fry kept the visitors in the game with a 45-save effort as U-Mary forged a 49-20 advantage in shots on net.
Marauders coach Dan Huntley lauded his team for coming through with a makeshift lineup.
"We had like 420 man-games and 85 goals out of our lineup," he noted. "I was worried about our ability to score. ... We wanted to keep them off the scoreboard and make something of the opportunities we got. ... It was a good win. Some of our other guys stepped up."
Missing from the U-Mary lineup were Alex Flicek, Andy Huber, Cyril Nagurski, Andy Heckaman and Derek Dropik.
The Marauders play at Providence on Friday and Saturday to close the regular season. Then, Huntley noted, comes a much-needed break.
"We have two games left and then we have three weeks to rest and recoup," he said.
Not so for the Argos, who have a good chance to make the national tournament if they finish well. They play at Williston State today and Dakota College at Bottineau on Wednesday before closing their regular season against the Marauders.
Coach Jeff Heimel said his team, 4-6 on the year, is starting to play well now that it is getting some regular competition.
"We started the year by playing seven games and then we were off for six weeks. We've won two of three now with the end game in mind, which is the playoffs," Heimel observed. "We played almost 35 games last year and were really rolling at the end. You've got to play. Repetition day after day shows up."