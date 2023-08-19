Riese Gaber will wear the ‘C’ for the University of North Dakota hockey team this season.

Gaber, a senior forward, was named the UND captain in a vote of his peers. Four players – Carson Albrecht, Louis Jamernik V, Keaton Peterson and Jake Schmaltz – will wear the ‘A’ for the first time in their North Dakota careers.

Gaber wore the ‘A’ for North Dakota in 2022-23, when he had a standout season. The Gilbert Plains, Manitoba, native eclipsed the 20-goal mark to lead the team. He was the first player since Shane Gersich (2016-17) and only the fourth in the last decade to score more than 20 goals.

He scored points in 25 of 39 games as a junior, finishing with 37 points. Included in that were 11 power-play goals, which ranked fourth in the nation. He was named to the all-NCHC second team.

Gaber finished among the top 20 scorers in the nation and the top five in the NCHC and was named a Hobey Baker Award nominee for the second consecutive season. He scored three goals in an 8-0 win at Miami, becoming the first North Dakota player to record a hat trick since Rhett Gardner in November of 2018.

In 24 league games, Gaber scored 23 points. He has recorded a point in 95 of 102 collegiate games entering his senior season.

Albrecht, a graduate student forward, scored a career-best three goals and added three assists last season. The Martensville, Saskatchewan, native finished with a plus-4 rating last season. North Dakota is 11-1 when Albrecht registers a point and has 12 goals in 69 games in Grand Forks.

Jamernik V, a fifth-year defenseman from Calgary, Alberta, has played in 95 of 97 possible games during his North Dakota career. He was one of only six players to appear in all 39 games last year, scoring three goals and collecting 11 assists. He was second on the team with 361 faceoff wins and blocked 18 shots.

He has 37 collegiate points entering his senior season.

Peterson, a fifth-year defenseman from Lakeville, Minn., joins North Dakota for his final year of eligibility after spending the previous four seasons at Michigan. He played in 127 games with the Wolverines and helped them reach the NCAA Frozen Four twice.

He scored one goal and had 26 assists at Michigan. Peterson will be only the fourth first-year player in North Dakota history to earn a letter, joining Connor Ford (2020-21), Ernest Dyda (1961-62) and Bob Murray (1948-49).

Schmaltz, a junior forward, was one of the top two-way centers in the NCHC as a sophomore. He scored five goals and had seven assists while also blocking 21 shots.

The McFarland, Wis., native led the team with 397 faceoff wins, ranking 16th in the nation, and his faceoff winning percentage (56.1) was among the top 20 in the nation and top five in the NCHC among qualified centers.

During his North Dakota career, Schmaltz has 13 goals and 23 assists for 36 points in 73 games.

North Dakota opens its season with an exhibition against Manitoba on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

UND will host the Ice Breaker tournament on Oct. 13 and 14, taking on Army on Friday and Wisconsin on Saturday. Their first road games come on an Oct. 20-21 visit to Minnesota. NCHC play begins on Nov. 10-11 at Minnesota-Duluth, with their home conference opener Nov. 17-18 against Miami.