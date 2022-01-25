Former UND forward Knight named to Canadian Olympic hockey team

Former University of North Dakota forward Corban Knight was named to the Canadian Olympic men’s hockey team on Tuesday by Hockey Canada.

Knight is the 32nd North Dakota hockey product selected to compete in the Olympics in men’s hockey. Current UND defenseman Jake Sanderson will also compete in the 2022 Games in Beijing for the United State and former goaltender Matej Tomek was selected to play for Slovakia.

Knight is the 14th current or former North Dakota player to represent Canada.

It will be the sixth time North Dakota has had at least three athletes competing in men’s hockey, joining the 1956, 1964, 1980, 1984 and 2014 Olympic Games. UND has had athletes at 16 of the past 19 Winter Olympics in men’s hockey.

Three UND players have won Olympic gold medals -- Dave Christian in 1980 for the U.S., Ed Belfour in 2002 for Canada and Jonathan Toews (2010 and 2014 for Canada).

Knight recorded 146 points in 161 games with the Fighting Sioux, which ranks No. 26 in program history. He helped UND earn NCAA tournament berths in all four of his collegiate seasons, reaching the Frozen Four in 2010-11. The High River, Alberta, native was a Hobey Baker Award finalist his senior season.

He currently plays in the Kontinental Hockey League for Omsk Avangard, where he has 48 points in 47 games.

BUDY NAMED HUMANITARIAN NOMINEE

North Dakota junior forward Brendan Budy was named a national candidate for the 2022 Hockey Humanitarian Award, one of 11 nominees for the collegiate hockey honor.

Budy is the second player in UND history to be nominated, along with Mark MacMillan in 2014 and 2015. The award, in its 27th season, honors college hockey’s finest citizen, a student-athlete who makes significant contributions to his or her team and also the community at large through leadership in volunteerism.

The Langley, B.C. native opened up publicly in December 2021 about his Type I diabetes diagnosis and started a campaign to raise money for Diabetes Canada Foundation during the month. He serves as an advocate to those with Type I Diabetes in the Grand Forks area and beyond.

Finalists for the award will be announced in February with the 2022 winner honored in April during the Frozen Four weekend in Boston.

