Former NFL player Shann Schillinger will be the next head football coach at the University of Mary, the Bismarck Tribune has learned.

On Friday, the school said in a press release that the new coach will be introduced at an on-campus event Monday morning. A University of Mary athletic department official declined comment on the hire.

Schillinger, from Baker, Mont., served as a defensive analyst at Mississippi State under former former head coach Mike Leach in 2022. Leach died unexpectedly in December.

Schillinger, 36, played college football at the University of Montana, where he was a two-time All-Big Sky selection as a safety.

Schillinger was selected in the sixth round, No. 171 overall, by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2010 NFL Draft. In 2013, he was signed by the Tennessee Titans.

Schillinger began his coaching career in 2014 at Dickinson State. In 2015, he was on the staff at Nebraska before returning to Montana as an assistant coach from 2016-2021. Schillinger was also an assistant coach at Bismarck High School last season.

Schillinger replaces Craig Bagnell at the University of Mary. Bagnell was hired as the wide receivers coach at the University of South Dakota in February after going 9-35 in four seasons at his alma mater.

Schillinger will be the third new head coach in the Northern Sun next season, joining Ian Shields at Minot State and Jim Glogowski at Sioux Falls.

The University of Mary football team started spring practice on March 18 under the direction of interim head coach and defensive coordinator Ben Davis.