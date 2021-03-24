For the Marauders, it's almost game time, sort of

The last game week the University of Mary football team had was in November ... of 2019.

A true game week is still a few months away, but the Marauders finally get something close this weekend. On Saturday at 2 p.m., at the Bowl, the Marauders will host Northern State in a joint practice. The setup is similar to what NFL teams do during training camp.

It will look like a practice for the most part, but will also feature plenty of paint swapping, including a full contact 11-on-11 session toward the end at around 4:30. The practice is free and open to everyone.

Craig Bagnell, head coach of the Marauders, said his team is champing at the bit.

"You think back to how long it's been since we've had a game week, November of 2019, that's a long, long time ago," Bagnell said. "I have to commend our kids for what they've done. It's been a long, tough grind to get here, but to have this opportunity now is really exciting."

The Marauders practiced during the fall and pounded weights relentlessly. Coaches, meanwhile, were aggressively recruiting through it all.

The work in the weight room, Bagnell said, has paid off.