For the Marauders, it's almost game time, sort of

The last game week the University of Mary football team had was in November ... of 2019.
A true game week is still a few months away, but the Marauders finally get something close this weekend. On Saturday at 2 p.m., at the Bowl, the Marauders will host Northern State in a joint practice. The setup is similar to what NFL teams do during training camp.
It will look like a practice for the most part, but will also feature plenty of paint swapping, including a full contact 11-on-11 session toward the end at around 4:30. The practice is free and open to everyone.
Craig Bagnell, head coach of the Marauders, said his team is champing at the bit.
"You think back to how long it's been since we've had a game week, November of 2019, that's a long, long time ago," Bagnell said. "I have to commend our kids for what they've done. It's been a long, tough grind to get here, but to have this opportunity now is really exciting."
The Marauders practiced during the fall and pounded weights relentlessly. Coaches, meanwhile, were aggressively recruiting through it all.
The work in the weight room, Bagnell said, has paid off.
"It's visible. Our guys look different, which is great," the head coach said. "Now, how do we transition that strength onto the field? That's what we want to see next."
The Marauders have three joint practices planned. The second one will be held at Moorhead High School against Bemidji State on April 10. The following Saturday (April 17), the Marauders will host MSU-Moorhead.
Threading the needle of who plays and how much, is a tricky one for Bagnell and all head coaches this spring, but in the end, players want to play.
"Something could happen to a guy just walking down the street. We're not going to be stupid about it, but our guys came here to play football and they have not gotten to play much football the last year-and-a-half," Bagnell said. "Is Luke Little going to be out there every rep? Danny Kittner? Probably not, but our guys want to play and we're going to let them play."
Little and Kittner are two of the top wide receivers in the Northern Sun and have been among the standout performers this spring.
Also singled out were offensive linemen Kyle Niemeyer and Taylor Morrison of Legacy High. They'll be blocking for the best quarterback room Bagnell's had since taking over in Logan Nelson, Avery Gould, Jason Hoekstra and Rhett Clements.
Diamonte Stugelmeyer and D-I transfer Dave Small (South Florida) have stood out in the running back corps.
Little and Kittner top the wide receiver depth chart. Isaac Bolton, a Century product like Little, has made big strides. So has Mandan's Jaden Andresen.
Defensively, linebackers Jonah Krebs (St. Mary's) and Devin Beck (Legacy) topped the list of spring standouts. Jamire Jackson, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound thumper, also has looked good, Bagnell said. Sam Suggs, a junior college transfer, also figures prominently into the mix.
In the back end, Brannon Flowers, a junior from Las Vegas, has played well and taken a leadership role. The Gibson twins -- Ty'Rese and Ty'Rhae -- transfers from Division I Montana State, have lived up to the billing in practice, now they get to try it against somebody else.
"Our guys get one day off a week, Saturday. We've asked a lot of them whether its practice, weight-room stuff, film study, abiding by the health and safety protocols, on top of their own classwork -- we had a 3.15 GPA in the fall. I really can't say enough about the commitment level they've shown without having game weeks to look forward to," Bagnell said. "I'm proud of the work they've put in. We're really looking forward to Saturday and seeing how it translates onto the field."
