For Marauders' star Kittner, leaving was never an option

For University of Mary All-American wide receiver Danny Kittner, leaving was never an option.

Kittner, who ranked second in all of college football last season in receiving catches (128) and yards (1,723), was not tempted by the transfer portal.

"It never crossed my mind. This is where I came out of high school. U-Mary and coach Bags trusted in me from Day 1. Why leave?" Kittner said. "I want to end where I started for sure."

Certainly, no one would have blamed Kittner for shopping around. He had nothing left to prove at the NCAA Division II level. In all of college football -- FBS, FCS, D-III, NAIA -- only one player had better numbers than Kittner last season. Jerreth Sterns of Western Kentucky totaled 150 catches and 1,902 yards, but did so in 14 games. Kittner put up 128 for 1723 in 11.

"This is home. This is where I want to be," Kittner said. "I want to help this program take the next step."

Kittner and quarterback Logan Nelson rewrote the University of Mary record books last season. Nelson threw for 3,732 yards and 41 touchdown passes to just six interceptions. Kittner caught 18 of those TDs. Luke Little hauled in 20, which was the most of any college football player on the planet.

Kittner said the All-American trio did reflect on the record-breaking season, but not too much.

"I did spend some time talking about it with Logan and Luke and my family. It was pretty surreal everything that happened," Kittner said. "It was great, but after a little while, it's time to move on."

Despite the all-time season, Kittner said there's plenty of things to work on.

"There's always room to improve, you have to," he said. "You look back and yeah, we put up great numbers last year, but we were 4-7. Our main thing is we want to be in the playoff conversation next season."

The Marauders, who wrapped up spring ball this week, will return plenty of players to make it happen when fall camp kicks off in August. They bring back nine starters on offense, including Kittner and Nelson, and seven starters on defense.

Craig Bagnell, head coach of the Marauders, expects even more from his star receiver next season.

"There's little things just with techniques on routes that everybody can improve on, even guys as good as Danny," Bagnell said. "For him the biggest thing is taking the next step as a leader, just telling the younger guys, 'this is how I do things.'

"He's been doing that, basically helping coach. He's a great player and a great person, we all know that, it's just comes with being an older guy on the team, sharing your knowledge. He's been doing a really good job with that."

Kittner has enjoyed playing a mentor role.

"Whether it's me or Logan, you're definitely trying to elevate the room and help guys with whatever they need," he said. "Obviously losing a great player like Luke, we as a receiver group need to step up and try to fill in what he did. I feel like we have a lot of great players that are ready to do that."

For Kittner, improving statistically almost seems absurd. On top of his statistical brilliance last season, he also had just one dropped pass on 129 targets. Several NFL teams have already checked in.

"Some teams believe he'll be drafted if he has another good year," Bagnell said.

Tylen Small, the Marauders' leading tackler last season, sees Kittner's greatness daily.

"Danny's amazing. I love going against him. It's always like a movie because he's always got something new," said Small, who had 72 tackles last season, 23 more than anyone else. "It's like they say, iron sharpens iron."

While it seems all but certain the 5-foot-10, 187-pound product from Gilbert, Ariz., will get a pro shot, he's not putting every egg in that basket. He plans to intern this summer toward his degree in business administration.

"After finals, I'm going to go home and spend time with my family in Arizona," he said. "But I'll be back in June for workouts with the team, get a job, make some money and enjoy the summer here."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

