For Marauders' Narbuvoll, there's only one thing left to win -- a national championship

Instead, she opted to return, with one meet in mind.

"She's had tunnel vision toward the national meet. I mean like real laser focus," Newell said. "She basically did not have a meet for a year. To have to train for basically a solid year without a meet, that's not easy to do. I don't care how driven you are, but Ida's got that in her. That's exactly what she's done."

So for about a year, Narbuvoll has been pounding the pavement for about 100 miles per week. Not having meets to target has not mattered. She came into the outdoor season in tip-top shape to the tune of winning every race she has run this spring. Among the most notable was setting the new North Dakota record in the 10,000-meter run (33 minutes, 32.69 seconds).

Academically, she'll also leave U-Mary with a master's degree in project management.

"I really enjoy the day to day work with running and doing the mileage and the workouts," she said. "We had check points and time trials and other things we could do with not having meets, but when I made the decision to come back, I knew what I was signing up for. I've enjoyed the opportunity to be with my teammates and coaches and it's really been quite a lot of fun."

Newell said the feeling is mutual.