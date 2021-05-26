For Marauders' Narbuvoll, there's only one thing left to win -- a national championship

Ida Narbuvoll has a house full of awards.
The seven-time University of Mary All-American runner has plaques, ribbons, trophies and medals hanging on the wall and piled up on her dresser.
However, there is one achievement missing -- national champion.
Narbuvoll, a senior from Norway, has two more chances to conquer that last remaining hurdle at the NCAA Division II national championships in Allendale, Michigan. The first comes tonight in the 10,000-meter run, where she is ranked No. 2 in the country. The race is scheduled to start at 6:55 p.m.
Narbuvoll, as driven as they come said her head coach Dennis Newell, has one thing in mind.
"Absolutely, (winning) is the goal. For sure I would be lying to say something else," she said. "You don't ever go in to any meet aiming for second. I feel like I've prepared well. I'm motivated. I'm in a good place physically. We've done everything we can do. I'm excited and I'm just going to have fun with it."
Motivated is the word that comes up most when Newell, head coach of the Marauders, describes Narbuvoll. The last year sums it up perfectly.
Already with seven All-American pelts on the wall between track and cross country, Narbuvoll could've moved on with her life. She's married. She graduated with a degree in civil engineering last April and she would've had opportunities to continue running with a pro group, much like her former teammate and fellow standout distant runner Lexi Zeis has done.
Instead, she opted to return, with one meet in mind.
"She's had tunnel vision toward the national meet. I mean like real laser focus," Newell said. "She basically did not have a meet for a year. To have to train for basically a solid year without a meet, that's not easy to do. I don't care how driven you are, but Ida's got that in her. That's exactly what she's done."
So for about a year, Narbuvoll has been pounding the pavement for about 100 miles per week. Not having meets to target has not mattered. She came into the outdoor season in tip-top shape to the tune of winning every race she has run this spring. Among the most notable was setting the new North Dakota record in the 10,000-meter run (33 minutes, 32.69 seconds).
Academically, she'll also leave U-Mary with a master's degree in project management.
"I really enjoy the day to day work with running and doing the mileage and the workouts," she said. "We had check points and time trials and other things we could do with not having meets, but when I made the decision to come back, I knew what I was signing up for. I've enjoyed the opportunity to be with my teammates and coaches and it's really been quite a lot of fun."
Newell said the feeling is mutual.
"Ida's so accountable, so coachable. When you have someone so driven, just get out of the way and let her go," Newell said.
Narbuvoll is ranked fifth in the 5K, so barring something weird, she's likely to finish her college career as a nine-time All-American. But the running will not stop there.
Newell listed off running clubs in Colorado, Michigan or Minnesota as potential destinations. As a Norwegian, Narbuvoll's path to European, World or even Olympic competitions, would be easier than if she was from the U.S. She may opt for longer races than she is doing now.
"I will train with a group and hopefully continue to develop with an eye potentially on some of those bigger competitions down the road," she said. "This is the path the majority of runners take that continue post college ... it's something I'm excited about to where you continue your training and in some cases even have a part-time or full-time job, but are still focused on the running part."
For Narbuvoll, and teammates Taylor Hestekin (1,500, Thursday), Lexus Lovan (long jump, Thursday), Chriss-Ann Thomas (400, Thursday); and Elizabeth Acheson (800), Tereza Bolibruch (100 hurdles), D'Andra Morris (triple jump, Friday), their focus is firmly on finishing the season strong. The Marauders enter the meet ranked seventh in the country.
"On race day, at that point, you've done everything you can do. There's nothing you can really change," Narbuvoll said. "You just have to trust everything you've done, relax and enjoy this moment."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com