For Bison, beating COVID was job 1

North Dakota State is playing just one football game this fall.

But before hosting Central Arkansas on Saturday, the Bison had to beat their first foe -- COVID-19.

NDSU is expected to have pretty much everybody available for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m., kickoff at the Fargodome. The final coronavirus test for players before the game is Wednesday.

It will be a different experience for the players. Instead of a packed house of 19,000 fans, the dome will essentially be empty. NDSU announced Tuesday that instead of a crowd of about 8,000, only family members of players will be allowed to attend, "in the best interest of health and safety for the participating student-athletes, coaches and fans," the school said in a press release.

Phoenix Sproles, part of NDSU’s deep receiving crew, hasn’t been messing around when it comes to following safety protocols.

“Campus might think I’m dead because I never leave my room,” Sproles said. “As a team, we’ve tried to be really cautious. We can’t have any more hiccups so we can be ready for this game on Saturday.”