For Bison, beating COVID was job 1

North Dakota State is playing just one football game this fall.
But before hosting Central Arkansas on Saturday, the Bison had to beat their first foe -- COVID-19.
NDSU is expected to have pretty much everybody available for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m., kickoff at the Fargodome. The final coronavirus test for players before the game is Wednesday.
It will be a different experience for the players. Instead of a packed house of 19,000 fans, the dome will essentially be empty. NDSU announced Tuesday that instead of a crowd of about 8,000, only family members of players will be allowed to attend, "in the best interest of health and safety for the participating student-athletes, coaches and fans," the school said in a press release.
Phoenix Sproles, part of NDSU’s deep receiving crew, hasn’t been messing around when it comes to following safety protocols.
“Campus might think I’m dead because I never leave my room,” Sproles said. “As a team, we’ve tried to be really cautious. We can’t have any more hiccups so we can be ready for this game on Saturday.”
The pandemic is the reason NDSU has just one game this fall. The Missouri Valley Football Conference moved its season to the spring. The FCS playoffs also are scheduled to be played in the spring.
NDSU has been able to parse every detail on Arkansas State (2-1), but staying on top of virus-related issues has been just as important.
“It hasn’t been the easiest thing in the world and I anticipate coaches around the country would say the same thing,” NDSU head coach Matt Entz said. “You kind of sit around on pins and needles wondering what my happen. Our players have done a really good job. They’ve taken this thing seriously.”
Entz said the Bison will dress a few more players than usual, including 16 seniors.
Carson Schoening is one of the 16 seniors for the Bison. The two-year starter at center said heeding the advice of actual medical professionals has been a key part of fall camp.
“It’s definitely something we’re all aware of. We’re all wearing masks, even at practice guys are wearing masks … we’re trying to stay away from people as much as possible,” he said.
Schoening, from Rolla, N.D., is one of several seniors who face a decision on whether to stick around for the spring season. Schoening has NFL dreams, but also will have job opportunities outside football. He’s a four-time MVFC Honor Roll student, majoring in crop and weed science with a minor in animal science.
“I’m still in the decision-making process,” he said of his future.
Schoening has been a key member in the trenches on three straight FCS national championship teams. Prior to that he helped North Prairie to the 9-man state championship game in 2015 at the Fargodome in his senior season. It comes full circle Saturday in what could be his final game.
“Emotions will be running high,” he said. “You become so close with your teammates because you’re living with them. It’s been a great five years.”
Sproles can attest. Still just 20 years old, the New Hope, Minn., product was the Bison’s second-leading receiver last season, catching 33 balls for 541 yards and two touchdowns from his roommate and quarterback Trey Lance.
Despite the odd nature of the 2020 season, Sproles says they’ve tried to keep thing business as usual.
“We’ve been practicing like we’ve been playing games the last four or five weeks,” he said. “How we do things here traditionally has prepared us for this situation. We’ll come out fresh and leave it all on the field on Saturday.”
