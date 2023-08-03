Nick Kupfer is looking to take the next step this season.

The former Legacy High three-sport standout is projected as a starter at wide receiver for UND as the Fighting Hawks begin practice today.

"I've had two seasons to kind of learn the ins and outs of everything. This season I'm hoping to take it to another level," he said. "I think I've learned a lot, got more comfortable with everything to where hopefully I can contribute and help our team win games."

The long-armed, athletic 6-3 pass catcher, made four starts and played in 10 games last season. Kupfer had six catches for 60 yards for the Fighting Hawks, who went 7-5 and advanced to the first round of the FCS playoffs.

The physical jump from North Dakota high school football to the D-I level is massive, but the nuisances of the game are just as challenging.

"The biggest jump is on the mental side. There's so much going on with every play, every look, you're constantly having to adjust and learn something new," he said. "Obviously the physical jump is huge, but the big thing is continuing to learn the offense and all the little things that go along with that."

Learning from the likes of All-Missouri Valley Conference performer Bo Belquist, a senior wide receiver from New Rockford, N.D., has been an advantage.

"We have a bunch of older guys that have done it before and they're really good about giving you tips and tricks that definitely help in the learning process," Kupfer said.

On paper, UND is loaded at wide receiver.

Along with Belquist and Kupfer, Jack Wright, Red Wilson and Caden Dennis return. Wesley Eliodor transferred in from South Dakota, helping replace Garrett Maag, who is in training camp with the Vikings.

Tommy Schuster is one of the top quarterbacks in MVFC and returns to lead the offense.

"Tommy's a great player. He's really smart and a great guy to play with," Kupfer said.

UND opens the season on Sept. 2 in Grand Forks against Drake. Two weeks later, Kupfer will get a chance to play on the blue turf at Boise State.

"I think there's a lot of excitement in the program and with the guys we have coming back and the new players that are here," Kupfer said. "Last year, there were some good things, but I don't think anybody was happy with how the season ended. I think it just kind of motivated everybody to get back to work and get better."

For Kupfer, that means football 365 unlike high school when he also starred in basketball and track and field for the Sabers under coaches Chris Clements (football and track) and Jason Horner in basketball.

"I enjoyed being able to go from one sport to the next. That's just kind of what we did," he said. "Whatever season it was, that's what we played."

Focusing on football has been enjoyable as well.

"It's a lot of work, but you're doing it with a great group of guys and coaches," Kupfer said. "The experiences you have and relationships you build are really special."

It can't be all football for Kupfer, however. He has a demanding academic load as he pursues his degree in economics

"You just have to make time," he said. "It can be challenging for sure. Instead of going out or whatever, sometimes you just need to go home and prioritize and make sure you're getting everything done."

Kupfer wouldn't trade any of it, however.

"It's really cool and a dream for a lot of kids to play at a school like North Dakota and it's an honor to put on the jersey," Kupfer said. "I don't take it for granted and try to make the most of it every day."