CLASS B STATE GOLF LOCATION CHOSEN

The North Dakota High School Activities Association announced Monday that the 2023 Class B Girls Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 25-26 at Maple River Golf Club in Mapleton.

Northern Cass athletic director Bryce Laxdal was chosen as tournament manager. Tee times and pairings for this year's state meet will be announced on the high school website.

ISENBART HONORED

After a four-game trip to Spearfish, S.D. for the Yellow Jacket Classic, senior right side hitter Reyna Isenbart was honored as part of the All-Tournament team in helping the University of Mary to a 2-2 split.

Isenbart finished the weekend with 31 kills on a .244 hitting percentage and added ten blocks as part of Mary's 3-2 wins late Friday night and Saturday morning.

In the second of those two 3-2 wins, coming against Montana State-Billings, Isenbart matched a single-game career high with 11 kills.

CROSA NAMED PLAYER OF WEEK

North Dakota State kicker Griffin Crosa was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Special Teams player of the Week on Monday, the conference announced.

Crosa hit three first-half field goals and converted five point-after attempts in the Bison's 44-7 home win over Maine.

Crosa has now made 99 PATs in a row, eighth-most in MVFC history.

BLAKE, GABER MAKE PRESEASON TEAM

With the college hockey season already approaching, the University of North Dakota had a pair of players named to this year's Preseason All-NCHC team in sophomore forward Jackson Blake and senior forward Riese Gaber.

UND and Denver each had two players on the team, with St. Cloud State and Colorado College providing one each to the six-man team.

Blake was last year's NCHC Rookie of the Year, picking up Second-Team All-NCHC and NCHC All-Rookie Team honors as well while leading UND with 42 points.

Gaber joined Blake on the Second Team All-NCHC list, tallying 37 points. His 20 goals led all UND skaters and ranked seventh in the NCHC. Gaber was named North Dakota's captain for 2023-24.