MANDAN WINS WATFORD CITY INVITE

Placing three of their four scoring golfers in the top five scores, Mandan's girls golf team started their season off with a 26-stroke victory at Fox Hills Golf Course.

The Braves clocked in with a team score of 334, with St. Mary's finishing as team runner-up with a 360. Jamestown finished third with a 367.

Anna Huettl took medalist honors with a 78, with Ruby Heydt (80, runner-up) and Brooklyn Monteith (85, t-4th) joining her in the top five.

Defending state champions Century had a rough start to their title defense, tying Legacy for fifth (378) behind Minot's fourth-place finish (373).

The Patriots' Kambree Hauglie finished third with an 84. Jamestown's Aspen Humes rounded out the top five with a tie of Monteith at 85.

St. Mary's top scorers, Abi Schneider and Grace Rieger, tied for sixth with 86s.

SCHAFFER HONORED BY NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

In his first year as assistant coach with the Willmar Stingers, assistant coach Joey Rosenblum was honored as Coach of the Year by the league office.

Announced as part of the postseason honors released Friday, Schaffer joins Manager of the Year Freddy Smith of Willmar as the two coaches honored.

LOTYSZ HONORED

The University of North Dakota athletic office announced Friday that celebrated offensive lineman Greg Lotysz passed away.

Lotysz was a standout in the trenches for UND from 1995-98, as he helped the team compile a record of 32-10 and a 28-8 mark in North Central Conference play. He was a member of the 1995 NCC title team as a freshman and helped lead UND to a pair of postseason appearances.

Lotysz was drafted third overall in the 1998 Canadian Football League draft but signed as a free agent with the New York Jets, but suffered a major knee injury in his second season that eventually ended his career.

The 49-year-old's legacy lived on the past three seasons with his son Peyton following in his father's footsteps on the Fighting Hawks' offensive line. Peyton currently serves as a student video assistant with the football program.

LARKS EDGE HOT TOTS

In the final series of the regular season for Bismarck and Minot, Ben Rosengard hit a bases-loaded single in the top of the eighth to break a 6-6 tie and give Bismarck an eventual 7-6 win.

The single was the lone knock of the day for Rosengard, who made five trips to the plate.

Bismarck's bottom of the lineup got the job done, with pinch-hitter Alec Danen, second baseman Ryker Billingsley and Justin Goldstein going 4-for-7 with a home run by Billingsley, three walks, three stolen bases, four runs scored and three driven in.

Grayson Eierman got the win for Bismarck, going two innings to pick up Larks starter Stephen Klenske.

Ryan Taylor earned the save by pitching the final two innings, allowing just a single hit and walk.

Minot's Gavin Nalu took the loss, going two-thirds of an inning and allowing Rosengard's hit and two walks before escaping the eighth.

Minot starter Grant Faris went four innings, allowing two hits, two walks, two hit batters and a wild pitch with allowing four runs, just one of which was earned, while striking out five.

The teams conclude their season tonight at Bismarck Municipal. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.