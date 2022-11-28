Focus on football, Montana for NDSU following defections

After some unwanted off-the-field news, the focus is back on football for the Bison.

Following the departures of defensive back Marques Sigle, running back Dominic Gonnella and wide receiver D.J. Hart, NDSU’s full attention is on FCS second round playoff opponent Montana.

“I tried to put it behind me as quickly as I could,” NDSU coach Matt Entz said of the three players’ decision to enter the transfer portal following their win over UND on Nov. 19. “I probably took it personal when those three young men came and said they were moving on.

“But as you sit back, reassess and analyze things, what I’m excited about now is finding three other young men that want to be here and coaching the heck out of the guys that are here.”

Sigle was tied for the team-lead in interceptions with two, including returning one for a touchdown. Gonnella had fallen down the running back depth chart. Hart had less than 200 yards receiving, but was coming off his top statistical game of the season against the Fighting Hawks with two catches for 83 yards.

At the two defensive back spots, the Bison had been rotating four players — Sigle, Destin Talbert, Jayden Price and Courtney Eubanks. Price, a senior, is expected to see an uptick in snaps.

The Bison (9-2) also will be without All-American fullback Hunter Luepke, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Montana (8-4) is coming to Fargo on a high. The Grizzlies trailed Southeast Missouri State 24-3 in the third quarter Saturday night in their first-round playoff game in Missoula before scoring the final 31 points of the game.

Special teams played a huge part in the comeback. In the span of less than five minutes, Malik Flowers returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and Junior Bergen took a punt back 60 yards for a score. Flowers’ seven kickoff returns for a touchdown is tied for the most all-time in the FCS.

“Their return teams are really good,” Entz said.

Montana quarterback Lucas Johnson has accounted for 28 touchdowns — 21 passing and seven on the ground.

“He’s got a big arm. He can extend (the play),” Entz said. “He’s very talented.”

Entz said the Grizzlies have more than 100 explosive plays this season and are capable of popping a big one from anywhere on the field.

It’s been an interesting season for Montana.

The Grizzlies started 5-0, then lost three straight. After lopsided wins over Cal Poly and Eastern Washington, they were blown out by Montana State 55-21 in Bozeman, casting some doubt on whether they would get into the playoffs.

“Our kids know the street cred of Montana,” Entz said. “It’s a program with great tradition and great success.”

Kickoff Saturday at the Fargodome is 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.