Flowers, Little said Marauders made the most of extended away from the field

“It was tough for us, but our coaches did a good job helping us realize we could turn this into a positive if we did it the right way and worked hard to get better,” Flowers said. “From where we were the end of 2019 to where we are now, it’s a big difference. I really believe that.”

The Marauders were supposed to finally square off with somebody else today at the Bowl in a joint practice. However, Northern State had to cancel due to COVID-18-related issues within its program. Both teams hope to reschedule but no date has been set.

One of the areas of needed improvement for the Marauders is in the defensive secondary. The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference is full of high-flying offenses that often put the back end of defenses to the test.

Little, who lines up against U-Mary DBs almost every day in practice, says the improvements are noticeable.

“Those guys have made huge strides. We got really good players back there and we’ve added depth,” Little said. “Before, I was confident I could win my reps, kind of have my way, but its different now. We've got some really good guys back there.”

There is no shame in being had by Little. The 6-foot-3, 223-pounder has 10 touchdown catches in just 24 games. He’s hauled in 73 catches for 1,141 yards total.