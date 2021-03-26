Flowers, Little said Marauders made the most of extended away from the field

Brannon Flowers and Luke Little got to the University of Mary at the same time, on the same side of the ball.
Flowers, an option quarterback from Las Vegas, and Little a wide receiver from Century High. Fast forward four years and the two spend a lot of time going head-to-head in practice.
Flowers was moved to defense in the spring of 2018 after Craig Bagnell took over as head coach. It was a big transition for Flowers, who was used to scoring touchdowns, not making tackles.
The move was made even more challenging when he broke his foot on the first day of spring ball in 2018. Flowers, however, is used to overcoming injuries. He suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in high school.
“It was a big switch and then I broke my foot so that kind of slowed the whole process down,” said Flowers, who tops the depth chart at free safety for U-Mary. “I’m much more comfortable now. We’ve had a lot of time, probably more time than we would like, to perfect our craft.”
It’s been nearly a year-and-a-half since the Marauders have lined up against someone other than themselves. When the NCAA Division II football season was canceled last fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams were left with a gaping hole with no games.
The Marauders’ last game was November 19, 2019, a lopsided victory over Minnesota-Crookston. How long ago was that? Crookston no longer has football.
“It was tough for us, but our coaches did a good job helping us realize we could turn this into a positive if we did it the right way and worked hard to get better,” Flowers said. “From where we were the end of 2019 to where we are now, it’s a big difference. I really believe that.”
The Marauders were supposed to finally square off with somebody else today at the Bowl in a joint practice. However, Northern State had to cancel due to COVID-18-related issues within its program. Both teams hope to reschedule but no date has been set.
One of the areas of needed improvement for the Marauders is in the defensive secondary. The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference is full of high-flying offenses that often put the back end of defenses to the test.
Little, who lines up against U-Mary DBs almost every day in practice, says the improvements are noticeable.
“Those guys have made huge strides. We got really good players back there and we’ve added depth,” Little said. “Before, I was confident I could win my reps, kind of have my way, but its different now. We've got some really good guys back there.”
There is no shame in being had by Little. The 6-foot-3, 223-pounder has 10 touchdown catches in just 24 games. He’s hauled in 73 catches for 1,141 yards total.
Like Flowers, Little has dealt with injuries in his career. The Bismarck native had right thumb surgery last summer and dealt with a balky knee during winter workouts. But he’s full speed now and that’s a handful.
“Luke’s a beast,” Flowers said. “We came in together as freshmen and we’ve stuck it out and you can feel the difference now. We want to be a part of helping us turn things around here and we can definitely do that.”
Flowers and Little have something else in common. They’re both well on their way to success after football.
Little already has his degree in finance and banking and a minor in business administration. Currently, he's working on his master’s degree in business administration. He plans to be a financial advisor after football.
Flowers will graduate this spring with a degree in criminal justice and will start on his master’s next fall in PEAA (physical education and athletic administration). He plans to work with youth in the juvenile justice system when his playing days are complete.
Coming from Vegas, Flowers said he found what he needed in North Dakota.
“When I got hurt, a lot of schools that were recruiting me stopped. Mary and coach K (Josh Kotelnicki) stayed loyal to me and that meant a lot,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed my time here both in the football program and trying to further my education. It’s worked out really well.”
The tunnel has been mostly dark the last 16 months for D-II football players, but Little is beginning to detect light.
“It’s been quite the rollercoaster. A lot of emotions and a lot of extra work. It’s definitely a testament to the dedication that each one of us has,” he said. “I think it says a lot about the program, the players and our coaches that through all this time, we’ve kept almost the entire team throughout. We got 90-plus guys who have stuck it out through everything and we’re excited about what’s ahead for us in the future.”
