Flicek providing points and leadership for unbeaten Marauders

Alex Flicek’s college hockey career has been one strange ride, none stranger than the last eight months.
The University of Mary junior forward is adding to program-leading totals in goals (79) and assists (63) in 109 career games.
The Marauders are 89-14-3-4 since stepping onto the ice for the first time. They won 39 games in each of the last two seasons, cementing their place among the elite American Collegiate Hockey Conference Division II programs.
Flicek, a Century High product, has nine goals and 10 assists to help the Marauders get off to a 10-0-0-2 this season heading into another showdown with Division I University of Jamestown tonight in Mandan.
“We got the new guys in and got them acclimated and helped them figure things out,” Flicek said of the early part of the season. “We’re still trying to figure out who we are as a team.”
U-Mary coach Dan Huntley said his job is to keep the newcomers and veterans focused on the ultimate prize regardless of the detours.
“The biggest thing as a coach is to try keep them motivated and seeing the big picture,” Huntley said. “The big picture was easy the first year, we can’t go. It’s a 100-game process.
“We’re so lucky to be playing right now. There are teams that have canceled their seasons that were on our schedule. These guys come to the rink every day. Alex has been an unbelievable leader for us. Being able to do all this stuff in front of family and friends, even watching online, is easier to do when you’re at home.”
Flicek is one of seven U-Mary players from Bismarck. There are two from Dickinson on the roster and one each from Mandan and Williston. Huntley said local ties have made it easier for U-Mary to handle social distancing and isolation, both crucial to keeping the season alive.
“They still get to see their families on a consistent basis and that helps them get through all of this other stuff,” Huntley said.
Including disappointment.
Flicek knew his freshman season was headed for a premature ending as U-Mary was not eligible for the playoffs. He still notched 36 goals and 20 assists.
Flicek’s sophomore season, on a team with legitimate national championship hopes, ended prematurely when COVID-19 struck in March and wiped out the national tournament that the Marauders had qualified for. Flicek had 34 goals and 33 assists but there was no closure to the season.
“We knew coming in it was going to be a two-year process, the first year not being able to play,” Flicek said. “Not being able to play last year is just burning in us. We want to play.”
Flicek’s junior season has been played under a COVID-19 cloud. The team, again a national championship contender, plays in empty arenas as fans aren’t allowed in. And there is no guarantee that another national tournament won’t be wiped out by the pandemic.
“With no fans, it takes away energy that we get from the fans. We just have to find that in ourselves. No matter what, when it comes down to the end of the year it has to be there,” Flicek said.
In addition to school and practice and games, the current season is presenting challenges never heard of before.
“You go week to week and take every game as it comes. You come out and work hard and, hopefully, the next day it will be the same thing,” Flicek said.
The national tournament, originally scheduled for Boston, will need to find a new site. The city will not be able to host the tournament for virus-related reasons. As a backup plan, several regional sites are looking at potentially hosting nationals, but nothing yet has been determined. Regardless of where it ends up, it’s up to the Marauders themselves -- on and off the ice -- to get there.
“They have to give up their social life, that’s basically what we’re asking them to do,” Huntley said. “They’re committed to our season. They have to put that on a pedestal higher than their families and friends. If they can do that and we can stay healthy, we’re going to be a tram standing at the end of the year. If we don’t and get sick in March or April because we got lax in our ability to stay disciplined, we’re not going to have a chance to win a national tournament.”
For the time being, the title chase continues tonight against Jamestown at Starion Sports Complex. Ironically, the home team has never won a game between the teams.
“I don’t know what the curse is. Who knows?” Huntley said. “We’re both evenly matched.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!