Flicek providing points and leadership for unbeaten Marauders

“With no fans, it takes away energy that we get from the fans. We just have to find that in ourselves. No matter what, when it comes down to the end of the year it has to be there,” Flicek said.

In addition to school and practice and games, the current season is presenting challenges never heard of before.

“You go week to week and take every game as it comes. You come out and work hard and, hopefully, the next day it will be the same thing,” Flicek said.

The national tournament, originally scheduled for Boston, will need to find a new site. The city will not be able to host the tournament for virus-related reasons. As a backup plan, several regional sites are looking at potentially hosting nationals, but nothing yet has been determined. Regardless of where it ends up, it’s up to the Marauders themselves -- on and off the ice -- to get there.