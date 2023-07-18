Cade Feeney is officially a member of the Boston Red Sox organization.

The Century graduate and North Dakota State baseball standout agreed to terms with Boston on Tuesday, according to Jim Callis of MLB.com. Feeney received a $150,000 signing bonus.

Boston selected 21 players in the draft. Feeney, who did have two years of eligibility remaining, is one of five players to have signed so far.

It's expected he'll join the Red Sox rookie team in the Florida Complex League in Fort Myers.

The Red Sox selected Feeney in the 13th round of the draft on July 11 with the 388th overall pick.

Feeney told the Tribune on July 11 he planned to sign with the Red Sox and was hopeful of getting back on the mound this season.

"I'd definitely like to get back at it," Feeney said. "I've been throwing pens and playing catch, but ideally, I'd like to get going again."

Feeney became just the 13th NDSU baseball player drafted and only the eighth pitcher when he was taken by the Red Sox.

He earned the opportunity based on his performance with the Bison.

In his three years at NDSU, the 6-foot, 195-pound right-hander ranked third in career wins (21). Additionally, he finished sixth in innings (229 2/3) and strikeouts (196) and all 41 of his appearances were starts.

Feeney earned All-Summit League honors in 2021 and 2023. This past season, he led the conference in earned run average (2.03).

Feeney features a fastball in the 89-93 mph range, plus a slider and changeup. He's always been a strike thrower. He walked just 45 batters in his college career.

At Century, Feeney was an all-state performer in baseball, basketball and football. He helped the Patriots to state baseball championships in 2018 and 2019, a football title in 2019 and a basketball crown in 2018.