Cade Feeney was selected in the 13th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

The 2020 Century High grad plans to sign with the Red Sox and potentially begin his pro career as early as this summer.

"I'd definitely like to get back at it," Feeney said. "I've been throwing pens and playing catch, but ideally, I'd like to get going again."

Feeney pitched three seasons at North Dakota State, earning All-Summit League honors the past two seasons.

Feeney was NDSU's Friday night starter, meaning their No. 1 pitcher. He led the Bison in starts (14), wins (6) and innings (80 2/3). He had 78 strikeouts and an earned run average of 4.57.

Feeney finished his NDSU career with 21 victories, third-most in team history.

More to come on this developing story.