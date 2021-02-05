Extended spring football to include three joint practices for Marauders

Spring ball will start in the winter for the University of Mary football team.

The Marauders will get an early jump on spring activities later this month -- Tuesday, Feb. 23 to be exact -- and extend it all the way into April.

After going a year and a half without a game, the Marauders will get something close to that in the coming months. U-Mary will participate in three NFL-style joint practices. One each with Bemidji State – likely held at UND or NDSU -- and MSU-Moorhead, tentatively planned to be held in Bismarck. A third, against either the University of Jamestown or Northern State, also is planned. The final details are being ironed out, but provides some light after a very long and dark tunnel.

“For most of our guys, myself included, this is the first year we didn’t play a game since fourth grade. It was weird,” said Marauders head coach Craig Bagnell. “A lot of kids across the country probably found out over the last year if they truly love college football. Because if you don’t love the process of lifting weights, training, developing as a player, then this would be the year you decide this isn’t for me.”