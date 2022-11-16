Extended break came at the right time for BSC

Twelve days after clinching a trip to nationals, Bismarck State College finally gets back on the court.

The 33-3 Mystics, seeded 14th in the 16-team NJCAA Division II national tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, face Cowley College (Kan.) this morning at 9 a.m. The Tigers are 38-3 and seeded third in the bracket-style, double-elimination tournament.

Kyle Kuether, head coach of the Mystics, said the break was welcome and a chunk of it was spent at home, like everyone else.

"Well, the snowstorm managed it for us," Kuether said of the two-foot pounding Bismarck took. "We were unable to have practice a few days there, but that gave us a few days to rest and heal up. It was a really good thing. Health-wise, we're in pretty good shape."

The Mystics will try to recapture the momentum they built almost two weeks ago in the district tournament series against Central Community College in Columbus, Neb. After winning the first game 3-1, BSC trailed 2-0 in the second, before rallying for a 3-2 victory to clinch the best-of-three series.

"I think mentally that did give us a boost, having to really fight and claw for that one instead of winning 3-0," Kuether said. "It does feel like that was a while ago, but I don't think it's something that will matter one way or the other."

Led by an accomplished collection of sophomores, the Mystics have been steady from the opening tip. They were undefeated in August, lost twice in September and once in October.

"I think more than anything it's their work ethic and just how competitive they are," Kuether said of the team's sophomores. "They don't get scared in big moments. They embrace it and that's what you need in these types of tournaments."

Offensively, sophomore Reile Payne leads in kills with 386. Jenna Rust (276), Paige McAllister (250) and Morgan Wheeler (243) have provided plenty of power. Rust and Wheeler are both sophomores.

Setter Camaryn Beasley triggers the offense. The Mon-Dak MVP has 1,182 assists. Beasley, a sophomore, also has a team-best 80 aces.

Defensively, sophomore Eden Schlinger has been among the top back-row players in the country with 762 digs. McAllister leads in blocks (115).

It was announced Wednesday that Beasley, Schlinger, Payne and Wheeler were all on the All-Region XIII team, with Beasley being named Region XIII MVP to accompany her conference MVP.

Kuether said when he looks at today's opponent, Cowley College, it’s like looking in the mirror.

"They're very similar to us. They run a 5-1 (offense). They have a setter similar to Cam. Very talented, very quick, very smart," Kuether said. "I think they're very disciplined. They don't have the biggest hitters, neither do we. There's nothing flashy about them. They don't make a lot of errors. They just take care of business, similar to us. It should be a really good matchup."

It will be the third national tournament appearance for BSC. The Mystics placed fourth in 2019 and also qualified in 1985.

The Mystics are treating it like a business trip.

"It's not something that happens all the time. What this team has done this season is pretty special," Kuether said. "I want them to enjoy it and have fun, but they want to play well and they want to win."