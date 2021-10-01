Explosive offenses square off in Aberdeen as Northern State hosts Marauders

Northern State's new scoreboard is likely to get a workout today.
The Wolves host the University of Mary Saturday in a matchup of two of the top offenses in the Northern Sun. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
Both teams have experienced quarterbacks and plenty of talent across the board.
"I don't want to say it's going to be a shootout, but both teams do have a lot of talented kids offensively," U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell said. "(NSU) has been really explosive offensively. They've had a lot of quick scoring drives.
"For us, we want to make them have long drives, and we're going to have to tackle really well in space."
Northern State's Hunter Trautman ranks at or near the top of most major quarterback categories in NCAA Division II. He's thrown 14 touchdown passes and committed just one turnover in helping the Wolves win their first two games at brand new Dacotah Bank Stadium.
"He's a really good player," Bagnell said of Trautman. "He's been there six years. There aren't too many defenses he hasn't seen."
The Marauders have gotten top-notch play under center as well. Logan Nelson is averaging 312 yards passing per game. He's thrown 13 TDs and been intercepted just once.
"Logan's done a heckuva job," Bagnell said. "He's playing at a really high level."
Like Trautman, Nelson has just one turnover. Ball security takes on added meaning in this one against the Wolves who have created 11 turnovers in just three games. They also pressure the quarterback to the tune of 11 sacks.
Northern State has won three of its first four games, the lone loss in overtime to 17th-ranked Minnesota-Mankato (3-1).
"Northern is a very good football team. Offensively, they're really explosive and defensively they take the ball away ... you look at last week giving up just 10 points to Sioux Falls, that was pretty impressive," Bagnell said. "It's a big challenge for us, but that's every week in our conference."
The Marauders (1-3) led Winona State 38-31 in the fourth quarter last weekend, but were hurt by a handful of costly penalties as the Warriors (3-1) rallied to win 48-38.
"We've done a lot of good things, but we still haven't played four complete quarters yet," Bagnell said. "Our guys have played really hard, the effort has been great, but at the end of the day we're still making some mistakes that are preventing us from winning these close games."
The Marauders are hoping to be in the game late with a chance in the fourth quarter, something Southwest Minnesota State, Upper Iowa and Sioux Falls were unable to do against Northern State.
"Winning is a habit," Bagnell said. "At the end of the day, we have to find a way to get over the hump."
