Explosive offenses square off in Aberdeen as Northern State hosts Marauders

Like Trautman, Nelson has just one turnover. Ball security takes on added meaning in this one against the Wolves who have created 11 turnovers in just three games. They also pressure the quarterback to the tune of 11 sacks.

Northern State has won three of its first four games, the lone loss in overtime to 17th-ranked Minnesota-Mankato (3-1).

"Northern is a very good football team. Offensively, they're really explosive and defensively they take the ball away ... you look at last week giving up just 10 points to Sioux Falls, that was pretty impressive," Bagnell said. "It's a big challenge for us, but that's every week in our conference."

The Marauders (1-3) led Winona State 38-31 in the fourth quarter last weekend, but were hurt by a handful of costly penalties as the Warriors (3-1) rallied to win 48-38.

"We've done a lot of good things, but we still haven't played four complete quarters yet," Bagnell said. "Our guys have played really hard, the effort has been great, but at the end of the day we're still making some mistakes that are preventing us from winning these close games."

The Marauders are hoping to be in the game late with a chance in the fourth quarter, something Southwest Minnesota State, Upper Iowa and Sioux Falls were unable to do against Northern State.

"Winning is a habit," Bagnell said. "At the end of the day, we have to find a way to get over the hump."

