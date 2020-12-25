Even without a season, it was a busy fall for Tetzlaff, U-Mary volleyball team

Even without a season, it was a busy fall for University of Mary volleyball coach Korie Tetzlaff.

The third-year head coach of the Marauders was breaking in 10 new players, while also welcoming another addition at home, her first child, a son born in August.

“I thought it went really well. It was a unique year for those returning in the program and for the incoming freshmen, they didn’t know any different,” Tetzlaff said. “Hats off to everyone for going with the flow, but at the same time I thought we improved and made a lot of progress.”

With Tetzlaff on maternity leave, more responsibility fell to assistant coaches Aaron DeKalb and Jeni Walsh. DeKalb already was running recruiting for the Marauders and has an impressive résumé for a young coach.

Walsh’s résumé speaks for itself. The former Century High and Bismarck State College volleyball coach has won everywhere she’s been.

“It’s not easy to kind of step away, but when you have coaches like Aaron and Jeni, it does put your mind at ease,” Tetzlaff said. “We’re so fortunate to have great coaches. Aaron knows our system. He knows what we need to do. And obviously with Jeni, she’s had so much success. She’s so knowledgeable. She’s been a phenomenal addition to our program.”