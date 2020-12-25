Even without a season, it was a busy fall for Tetzlaff, U-Mary volleyball team

Even without a season, it was a busy fall for University of Mary volleyball coach Korie Tetzlaff.
The third-year head coach of the Marauders was breaking in 10 new players, while also welcoming another addition at home, her first child, a son born in August.
“I thought it went really well. It was a unique year for those returning in the program and for the incoming freshmen, they didn’t know any different,” Tetzlaff said. “Hats off to everyone for going with the flow, but at the same time I thought we improved and made a lot of progress.”
With Tetzlaff on maternity leave, more responsibility fell to assistant coaches Aaron DeKalb and Jeni Walsh. DeKalb already was running recruiting for the Marauders and has an impressive résumé for a young coach.
Walsh’s résumé speaks for itself. The former Century High and Bismarck State College volleyball coach has won everywhere she’s been.
“It’s not easy to kind of step away, but when you have coaches like Aaron and Jeni, it does put your mind at ease,” Tetzlaff said. “We’re so fortunate to have great coaches. Aaron knows our system. He knows what we need to do. And obviously with Jeni, she’s had so much success. She’s so knowledgeable. She’s been a phenomenal addition to our program.”
On the court, the Marauders will have to replace four seniors, including a lot of firepower in outside hitters Morgan Schnabel of Lehr, Katja Berge from Hillsboro and middle hitter Hannah Hanson, a former Mandan High and BSC standout.
Schnabel had more than 300 kills combined in 2017 and 2018. Berge had 250 in the same time frame. In her lone season with the Marauders, Hanson produced 54 kills and 42 blocks.
Natalia Cruz will use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA afforded athletes after last season was canceled due to the pandemic. Cruz had 267 kills the past two seasons.
The entire team participated in fall workouts and practice sessions, which concluded with a pair of live-streamed scrimmages. The players wore game uniforms, including masks, lineups were announced and real referees were used.
“With 10 new players on the team, those were pretty crucial,” Tetzlaff said of the scrimmages. “It had a game-like feel. We got really good feedback from the team for how we were able to create a game-like atmosphere.”
On court, the main focus of the fall was improving their defense and blocking, Tetzlaff said. Additionally, each team chooses a hashtag motto for the season. This one’s, fittingly, was #overcome.
The overall talent on the roster appears to have increased, including a bumper crop of eight freshmen -- half coming from North Dakota in Olivia Dickerson of BHS, Kaia Lill from Century, Maddie Cooper of Fargo Davies and Jamestown’s Kameron Selvig. Other newcomers include Reagan Celaya, Megan Kruschke, Laura Petik, Emily Torborg -- all freshmen -- and junior Kennedy Drewis, a junior college transfer from Iowa Western Community College -- and sophomore Kaia Sueker.
Returners include Brittany Brusven, Bailey Harms and Nehkyah Ellis.
“I think we have more depth than we’ve ever had. It’s really exciting,” Tetzlaff said. “This is going to be a fun team to watch grow and develop through the years.”
Tetzlaff is hoping that development continues through the winter and spring, potentially against other teams, in some fashion.
“We’re planning as many options as we can concretely at this point,” she said. “At the very least we'll continue training, but we’re incredibly hopeful and still praying to have some outside competition.”
