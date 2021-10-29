Eschleman, Marauders trying to get over the proverbial hump

Getting over the proverbial hump has proven problematic for the Marauders, so far.

It's not an exaggeration to say the University of Mary football team is a few plays from being in NCAA Division II playoff contention. Instead, they're 2-6 heading into today's 2 p.m. tilt at the Bowl against Concordia-St. Paul.

The Marauders have led in the fourth quarter in half of their losses. Four of the setbacks have been by a touchdown or less. Last week, they lost on effectively the last play of the game on the road against MSU-Moorhead.

"It's frustrating when you lose regardless of how it happens," said U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell. "For us, we're getting really close. We're right on the cusp of being 6-2 instead of 2-6.

"We've played really good football at times, but at times we haven't been as disciplined as we need to be. We've come a long ways, but games like (Moorhead) are games we need to win to get over the hump."

Junior linebacker Nate Eschleman, third on the team in tackles (37) and second in tackles-for-loss (5), believes the Marauders are on the verge.

"Definitely those close games we've lost make you sick to your stomach," Eschleman said. "How we felt after the Northern game, that's what you want.

"It just comes down to finishing and not losing focus in key situations."

Eschleman was not a starter at the beginning of the season, but an injury to Bill Federson left a hole in the lineup that the Placerville, Calif., native has filled.

"Nate's played well for us," Bagnell said.

Eschleman was a 2019 recruit for the Marauders, so he had plenty of familiarity with the defense when the season started. However, he credited Federson for additional tutelage.

"I've been learning from Bill. It was unfortunate he got hurt. I just had to step in and do my part," Eschleman said.

Eschleman's position coach at Butte College (Calif.) had ties to Bemidji State, where Bagnell served as offensive coordinator before being hired as head coach at his alma mater.

Eschleman said he clicked with the U-Mary coaching staff, notably defensive coordinator Ben Davis.

"Just felt like it was the right fit. I really liked what they have going on here," Eschleman said. "We have a lot of great guys on this team. Guys that are committed to doing it right. We're close to where we need to be."

The Marauders are in a position to finish the season with momentum.

Concordia-St. Paul has just one win and next week's opponent -- Minot State -- the same.

Records can be misleading, of course. The Marauders are better than 2-6. Bagnell said the same thing of the 1-7 Golden Bears.

"Northern had to come back to beat them. They were up on Bemidji, they were up on multiple teams, they just haven't finished games. Kind of the same thing as us right now," Bagnell said.

The Golden Eagles have been outscored 308-122 on the season. Bagnell said CPS's defensive line is a strong unit. Also, they're aggressive on special teams, particularly trying to block punts.

"They have talent, no question about that. We need to start fast and jump on them and then keep pushing the envelope," Bagnell said. "Ball security is key for us. The last few weeks, we've had turnovers. That, we cannot do."

Eschleman said no team in the Northern Sun can be overlooked.

"We're looking forward to another opportunity to play," he said. "We have confidence, but definitely not overconfidence. We're expecting to play well. We've had a good week and we just need to carry that over to tomorrow."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

