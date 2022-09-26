Entz looking for cleaner play from Bison

There are few nits to pick when it comes to No. 1-ranked NDSU.

In their 3-1 start, the Bison are outscoring their opponents 40-16 on average and outgaining them 385-268, 265 of those yards per game coming on the ground.

If there's one area to address it's penalties. The Bison have been flagged 22 times, 10 more than their opponents.

"Way too many penalties of the intolerable type," NDSU coach Matt Entz said, referencing pre- and post-snap penalties such as false starts and unsportsmanlike conducts. "You try to educate kids on making decisions. It's no different than raising a kid. You try to get them to follow directions. We stress it at practice. We talk about it constantly."

During his Monday press conference, Entz also focused on NDSU's red-zone turnovers. The Bison were able to overcome the miscues in their 34-17 win at South Dakota on Saturday, but could not the week before against Arizona in Tucson.

The Bison were dominant after halftime in Vermillion, S.D. The Coyotes led 17-10 at the break, but NDSU scored the only 24 points in the second half.

Entz said they made very few tactical changes at the intermission.

"I don’t know if there were too many adjustments. We just needed to get out of our own way," he said. "We didn't change a lot, just needed to execute better."

This week, NDSU welcomes Youngstown State (2-1) for homecoming. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at the Fargodome.

The Penguins beat Duquesne and Dayton before losing at Kentucky 31-0 Sept. 17. Kentucky is 4-0 and ranked seventh in the FBS.

The game will feature two of the most prolific players at the FCS level.

NDSU's Hunter Luepke has 329 yards rushing on just 45 carries. Luepke has 14 touchdowns in his last seven games dating back to last season.

Entz called Youngstown State running back Jaleel McLaughlin "a very explosive back." McLaughlin has 368 yards rushing and is averaging 8.6 yards per carry.

"They were able to run the ball against an SEC foe," Entz said of the Penguins.

Youngstown State was picked ninth in the preseason Missouri Valley Football Conference poll after going 3-7 last season. Entz expects a competitive contest against the Penguins, who have a rich FCS history. Youngstown State's four FCS/I-AA titles is the third-most behind only NDSU (9) and Georgia Southern (6).

"It's going to be a good game," Entz said. "They've had a bye week so I'm sure they're going to come in fully healthy and ready to go."