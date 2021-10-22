Ellis' clutch kills lifts Marauders to first NSIC win

Nehkyah Ellis kept coming up clutch when the Marauders needed it most.

The junior outside hitter from Central Point, Ore., clubbed 19 kills, nine coming in the fourth set, as the University of Mary defeated Bemidji State 3-1 in front of a nice home crowd at the MAC Friday night.

It was the first Northern Sun volleyball win for the Marauders since 2018. It looked like it would be 1-2-3 lickety split. The home team won the first two sets 25-16 twice, and led 16-11 in the third, before the Beavers battled back to win the third, 25-20. The fourth set was tied at 22-all before Ellis, Emily Torborg and Natalia Cruz clubbed kills to close out the win, 25-23.

"It's never easy in our conference," Ellis said. "Every team is good and every team is hungry to win. We just had to believe in each other and fight for each other.

"We had to earn it and we did that tonight."

Ellis not only had volume (19 kills), but she also was efficient. The 5-foot-11 outside hitter made just three attack errors, posting a stellar .485 hitting percentage.

"Volleyball's a team game. The blockers have to get a touch, then we have to pass well, and then hopefully get a good swing," Ellis said. "I have so much confidence in my teammates, I just want to come through for them. I'm just really happy we were able to pull it out."

The Marauders swept Minot State earlier in the season in Bismarck, but that was a non-NSIC match. Getting in the win column in NCAA Division II's toughest league is a step in the right direction.

"It's one of those where it hasn't happened much in the program the last few years," said first-year head coach Abby Pollart. "They've worked to earn it. We tell them all the time that you know you've worked hard enough to be good enough to be here.

"It's all about the process. It gets better day by day."

It looked like it might take barely more than an hour, rolling to a quick 2-0 lead. The Beavers, still looking for their first conference win, got going in the third behind hard-hitting Anna Averkamp, who had nine kills.

"Volleyball is a beautiful and terrifying game all at the same time," Pollart said. "It's a matter of errors and runs and who can stop those runs quicker and who can have less errors.

"We had too much of that in the third, and (Bemidji State) brought up their level (of play) and energy."

The Beavers grabbed a 19-17 lead in the fourth set, but the Marauders drew level on a pair of heavy ace serves from Cruz.

Kills by Ellis gave the Marauders leads at 21-20, 22-21 and 23-22.

"She's really starting to put some things together. She's finding her rhythm and playing at a high level," Pollart said of Ellis.

Cruz connected for 13 kills in the win, including the match-clincher.

"In the fourth set we had to grit it out," Pollart said. "We're good at that."

The Marauders served 10 aces, four by setter Kameron Selvig, who also dished out 46 assists to go with eight digs, two kills and two blocks. Bailey Harms added five kills and a pair of blocks.

"Kameron had a great match, moving the ball well, setting the ball well," Pollart said. "We threw her into a 5-1 (offense). It was a little unplanned for this week, but I thought we adapted well to it."

Ellis, Torborg and Cruz had two aces each. Kaia Sueker's 14 digs were team-leading for the Marauders, who are back at home today, hosting Minnesota-Crookston at 2 p.m.

"We've continued to work hard, continued to improve and if we keep doing that, the results will come," Ellis said. "We're going to keep grinding, keep trusting each other and put ourselves on the map."

