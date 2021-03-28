Duluth defeats UND in longest NCAA college hockey tournament game ever

Minnesota-Duluth's hopes of a 3-peat remain alive.
North Dakota's chase for a national title ended in the longest NCAA tournament hockey game in history, on Sunday morning.
Luke Mylymok scored 2 minutes, 13 seconds into the fifth overtime as the Bulldogs defeated the Fighting Hawks 3-2 in the Fargo Regional championship at Scheel's Arena.
The game started at 6:32 p.m. Saturday night and ended at 12:42 a.m. Sunday morning. The two teams combined for 119 shots.
The game lasted 142 minutes and 13 seconds, more than 20 minutes longer than the previous record.
Duluth advanced to the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh April 8 and 10.
Minnesota-Duluth scored two goals early in the third period, before North Dakota netted two goals in the last two minutes to tie it.
Duluth appeared to have won the game in the first overtime.
Koby Bender fed a cross-ice pass to Kobe Roth, who ripped it past North Dakota goalie Adam Scheel. But after a review, the officials ruled Bender was barely off side, disallowing the goal.
Scoreless through two periods, Duluth got two goals early in the third period.
A shot by Hunter Lellig was deflected by Jackson Kates, which sailed over the shoulder of Scheel to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead 2:31 into the third period.
Duluth doubled the lead less than two minutes later.
Cole Koepke blocked a shot by Ethan Frisch at UND's blue line. Koepke scooped up the puck and went in solo on Scheel. Koepke fired it top shelf past the UND netminder to make it 2-0 at the 4:41 mark.
UND rallied late to force overtime.
Down 2-0 with 2 minutes left, North Dakota pulled Scheel for the extra attacker, and it worked.
Collin Adams cut the deficit in half with a bank-shot from behind the cage off the leg of Duluth goalie Zach Stejskal to make it 2-1 at the 18:19 mark of the the third period.
Less than a minute later, with Scheel off the ice, a shot by Shane Pinto deflected off a Duluth player and landed perfectly at the feet of Jordan Kawaguchi. With an open net, Kawaguchi buried it to level the game at 2-all with 52 seconds left.
From there, the two teams played 82 minutes of scoreless hockey until Mylymok's shot trickled through Scheel's legs to end it. Scheel finished with 51 saves. UND outshot the Bulldogs 65-54.