Duluth defeats UND in longest NCAA college hockey tournament game ever

Minnesota-Duluth's hopes of a 3-peat remain alive.

North Dakota's chase for a national title ended in the longest NCAA tournament hockey game in history, on Sunday morning.

Luke Mylymok scored 2 minutes, 13 seconds into the fifth overtime as the Bulldogs defeated the Fighting Hawks 3-2 in the Fargo Regional championship at Scheel's Arena.

The game started at 6:32 p.m. Saturday night and ended at 12:42 a.m. Sunday morning. The two teams combined for 119 shots.

The game lasted 142 minutes and 13 seconds, more than 20 minutes longer than the previous record.

Duluth advanced to the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh April 8 and 10.

Minnesota-Duluth scored two goals early in the third period, before North Dakota netted two goals in the last two minutes to tie it.

Duluth appeared to have won the game in the first overtime.

Koby Bender fed a cross-ice pass to Kobe Roth, who ripped it past North Dakota goalie Adam Scheel. But after a review, the officials ruled Bender was barely off side, disallowing the goal.

Scoreless through two periods, Duluth got two goals early in the third period.