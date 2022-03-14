Dietrich excited to build BSC track and cross country programs from scratch

Jamison Dietrich ran, graduated and coached at Century High and the University of Mary.

Next up, Bismarck State College.

The 24-year-old Dietrich has been named the first head coach of the Mystics' men's and women's cross country and track and field programs.

Currently the interim head cross county coach and assistant track and field coach for the Marauders, Dietrich is excited about building BSC's teams from the ground up.

"Starting from absolute scratch, being able to kind of mold the program the way I want was really appealing," Dietrich said. "I felt like it's an opportunity I really couldn't pass up."

BSC athletics director Myron Schulz had Dietrich as a student at the University of Mary. Additionally, Marauders' Hall of Fame track and cross country coach Mike Thorson provided a ringing endorsement.

"Mike Thorson has been around Jamison a lot and he said this guy's a shooting star as a coach," Schulz said. "I respect Mike's opinion quite a bit obviously. We're really excited about what Jamison's going to do at BSC."

Dietrich will pull double duty through the spring as he recruits for BSC, while also staying with the Marauders through the outdoor season. He has started recruiting and there are a handful of kids on campus interested in joining the team.

"The biggest challenge right away is recruiting. It's a little late in the game for next year, so that'll be tough," he said. "The good thing is with junior college it's a quick turnaround. ... I expect within two or three years we should have developed a decently full roster."

Dietrich expects to build the program with local athletes, the same way other BSC teams have.

"Western North Dakota has produced a lot good athletes and not only in distance, but in track in general," he said. "Every year at the Bowl we have the greatest recruiting opportunity in the world with the state meet.

"There's a lot of talent out there. We're going to try to find those kids and give them an opportunity to compete."

Dietrich, who ran cross country and track for the Marauders, hopes to bring many of the attributes that have made the U-Mary program so strong through the years across town to BSC.

"Creating a good culture like they've had up here at the University of Mary the past 26 years with coach Thorson and coach (Dennis) Newell. The work ethic. The commitment. Treating people the right way," Dietrich said. "We want to identify kids that are willing to work hard and bring them to our program."

Schulz said Dietrich's direct ties to the area will be beneficial.

"He's been out recruiting. He's had success at it. He knows a lot of the coaches in town and a lot of the coaches around the area," Schulz said. "He definitely knows what it takes to be successful."

Dietrich has seen it at the highest level, and continues to do so on a daily basis. He coached two-time national champion and nine-time All-American Ida Narbuvoll with the Marauders, who also happens to be his wife. Ida is a great sounding board, but she has plenty on her plate as well. She works as a bridge engineer for the N.D. Department of Transportation, while also continuing to run about 120 miles per week with the long-term goal of competing for her native Norway at national competitions.

"She'll be around, but she's pretty busy," Dietrich said. "She's training as hard if not harder than when she was in college."

