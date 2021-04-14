Dickinson State jumps back into season and right into the playoffs

Stanton said his team’s defense, a 10-degree temperature and strong wind grounded Kooimsan’s air game in the Hawks’ 2018 win.

“A lot of those same guys are still there,” Stanton said. “But our defense played very well that game.”

The Hawks, on the other hand, had a senior- and junior-dominated lineup, so many of the current Hawks haven’t seen the Red Raiders. None have seen an opponent for months.

Despite five months between games, the same players who went unbeaten in the fall are still in camp. Even those juggling work and other sports, Stanton said. Five seniors graduated in fall but took the required number of classes to stay with the team for the playoffs.

“For the most part, outside of injuries, we should have most of the team that we had in the fall out there,” Stanton said.

Preparation for the game was anything but normal.

The Hawks took December off and returned in January and February for strength and conditioning. Practices started again in earnest after spring break.