Dickinson State jumps back into season and right into the playoffs

One of the few remaining undefeated college football teams in the nation takes the field on Saturday for the first time since completing a 9-0 regular season on Nov. 7.
Dickinson State University, ranked 10th in the final NAIA poll, travels to Northwestern (Iowa) for a rematch with the sixth-ranked Red Raiders, whom they beat 14-6 in the 2018 playoffs. The Blue Hawks are making their 21st appearance in the NAIA playoffs
Sixth-ranked Northwestern hasn’t played since Nov. 23. It lost its season opener to top-ranked Morningside College before winning its final eight games to reach the postseason for the 22nd time.
“They’re a familiar opponent. This will be the fourth time in five years we’ve played them,” Dickinson State coach Pete Stanton said. “The last time we played they had a sophomore quarterback who’s a senior now.”
That would be Tyson Kooiman, who comes into the game averaging 305 yards per game through the air. He has thrown for 25 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. The Red Raiders are averaging more than 500 yards per game.
The Hawks allowed just 296 yards per game and gave up nine rushing and nine passing touchdowns.
The North Star Athletic Association and the Great Plains Athletic Conference were among the few to successfully play out fall seasons amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Others waited until spring, and the playoffs were scheduled after the conclusion of the delayed regular seasons.
Stanton said his team’s defense, a 10-degree temperature and strong wind grounded Kooimsan’s air game in the Hawks’ 2018 win.
“A lot of those same guys are still there,” Stanton said. “But our defense played very well that game.”
The Hawks, on the other hand, had a senior- and junior-dominated lineup, so many of the current Hawks haven’t seen the Red Raiders. None have seen an opponent for months.
Despite five months between games, the same players who went unbeaten in the fall are still in camp. Even those juggling work and other sports, Stanton said. Five seniors graduated in fall but took the required number of classes to stay with the team for the playoffs.
“For the most part, outside of injuries, we should have most of the team that we had in the fall out there,” Stanton said.
Preparation for the game was anything but normal.
The Hawks took December off and returned in January and February for strength and conditioning. Practices started again in earnest after spring break.
“After spring break in March it became like fall camp. It has (gone smooth),” Stanton said. “One of the biggest adjustments was having seniors who had graduated working around work schedules and with multi-sport athletes working around track practice. Those were the biggest adjustments.”
Stanton will depend on the offensive players who got the Hawks to the postseason.
Junior quarterback Drew Boedecker will lead the offense. He completed 159 of 239 passes last fall for 2,021 yards and 19 touchdowns.
A committee of running backs did the ball-carrying, led by sophomore Riley Linder, who had 582 yards on 142 attempts and scored six times. Senior Derek Tibor had 375 yards and six touchdowns. Alec Lovegren ran for 216 yards.
Senior receivers Tyger Frye (659 yards) and Jaret Lee (825 yards) accounted for almost 1,500 of Boecdecker’s passing yards. They, and several players along the offensive line, played key roles in the Hawks’ 2018 victory.
Kickoff is at noon in Orange City, Iowa, the same place the Hawks stunned the Red Raiders in 2018 to reach the quarterfinals. The Blue Hawks hold a 2-1 all-time advantage in the series. DSU beat the Red Raiders 42-13 in 2016 but lost 37-3 in a 2017 matchup.