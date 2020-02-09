Countdown to spring football on for Marauders

Once signing day comes and goes, the countdown for spring football begins.
The college football calendar doesn’t allow for a lot of down time when there’s work to be done.
“We have another month of training and then we’re playing football,” U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell said. “It will be here real quick.”
For the Marauders, spring ball starts March 9 leading up to the spring game on April 11.
“The kids that are here, there’s a different energy, a different feel,” Bagnell said. “The workouts have been great. Our guys are stronger. Coach (Michael) Silbernagel has our guys working really hard.”
The Marauders are coming off a 2-win season, the first multiple-victory campaign since 2014, but there was no consolation in that.
“We're judged on winning games, we understand that. Nobody is content with last season by any means,” Bagnell said. "We were a few plays away in the fourth quarter from winning five or six games last season. We have to be able to finish those games. We have to get over the hump.”
The Marauders are returning a promising core on both sides of the ball. A season with good health, which has not happened in recent years, also would help.
Quarterback Logan Nelson, who flashed big-play potential both running and throwing as a junior, is back to full strength after having his knee scoped.
“Last year was his first year playing in our system,” Bagnell said. “We expect him to make a big jump. He’s shown he can be a dynamic player in our league.”
One of Nelson’s top targets, Luke Little, is back to full health after an injury-plagued 2019. When healthy, the Century grad is among the top players in the Northern Sun.
“Luke is not a Division II football player,” said Bagnell, referring to the senior’s upside talent. “He looks great.”
When spring ball starts, Bagnell and his coaching staff plan to take a different tack. Instead of constantly running in new players — i.e. the 2s and 3s on the depth chart — the emphasis will be on long, sustained drives, something the Marauders struggled to produce in 2019.
“In 2018, we had 23 explosive plays. Last year we had 57, which was pretty good. What we lacked were those 12- and 15-play drives where you get points,” Bagnell said. “Those long drives are not easy. You have to be focused on every single detail.”
The Marauders will have right around 60 players for spring practices, including six mid-year transfers already on campus.
“Our guys are competing every day, holding each other accountable,” Bagnell said. “I really like where we’re at right now.”
