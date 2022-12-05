Contrasting styles collide at the Fargodome

Contrasting styles will collide at the Fargodome Friday night in the FCS quarterfinals.

Samford is looking for a track meet, while the Bison prefer their traditional tractor pull. The winner gets a spot in the final four.

The Bulldogs typically run more than 80 plays per game. The Bison prefer to pound their opponents into submission, as they did last week against Montana with 453 yards rushing.

“It’d be great to see the Fargodome packed,” NDSU head coach Matt Entz said. “(Samford) is a team that goes 1000 mph and runs as many plays as they can.”

Friday night’s game, which starts at 6 p.m., will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The Bison had touchdown runs of 75, 73 and two 68-yarders Saturday against the Grizzlies. They averaged nearly 11 yards per carry in the 49-26 victory.

Kobe Johnson had 206 yards on just 12 carries, including TD runs of 75 and 73 yards.

TaMerik Williams went over 100 yards on just 11 carries.

“TaMerik is healthy. He feels good about what he’s doing,” Entz said. “On Kobe’s second touchdown you really saw how fast he is. That 10.6 100 (meter) time coming out of high school in Georgia is legit.”

With All-American Hunter Luepke sidelined with a shoulder injury, and Dominic Gonnella leaving the team to enter the transfer portal, NDSU’s running back depth has been tested, and it has passed.

“We have guys with fresh legs right now,” Entz said. “We want to be able to have a stable full of backs because we want to run the football.”

Samford wants to throw the football, even if their potential All-American quarterback is hurt.

Michael Hiers, who has just three interceptions in 431 passing attempts this season, was hurt early in the Bulldogs’ 48-42 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday. Freshman Quincy Crittendon came in and threw for more than 300 yards and ran for over 100. Hiers has 35 touchdown passes and nearly 4,000 yards.

“Coach (Chris) Hatcher wants to throw the football and they do it really well,” Entz said.

Samford’s only loss this season is to reigning FBS national champion Georgia, 33-0 on Sept. 10.

“It’s not like they went and laid down against one of the best teams in the country,” Entz said. “They were competitive.

“They stress you with their tempo and they have good talent on top of that.”

NDSU famously rotates numerous bodies on defense. Doing that against a fast-paced team is trickier.

“This week, it probably won’t be as synchronized,” Entz said of the substitution patterns. “With what they do offensively, it’s not like you’re going to have a lot of calls.”

The Bison (10-2) had eight tackles-for-loss against Montana. Mandan’s Jaxon Duttenhefer had one.

“Jaxon had some violent tackles on Saturday,” Entz said.

Three of the four quarterfinal games will be played Friday night. Montana State hosts William & Mary at 9:15. That game also will be on ESPN2. Sacramento State hosts Incarnate Word at 9:30. If seeds hold, NDSU would play at Sacramento State in the semifinals the following week.

Saturday at 11 a.m., top-seeded South Dakota State hosts unbeaten Holy Cross. That game is on ESPN.