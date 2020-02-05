Column: Thome appears to take No. 1 goalie job at UND

Is there a new No. 1 goalie in Grand Forks? I'm not trying to stir anything up, just asking a simple question.

Backup goalie turned starter Peter Thome was about 11 minutes away from racking up back-to-back shutouts last weekend versus Colorado College, and Thome's numbers since Adam Scheel was pulled on Jan 10 vs. Omaha are eye-opening. He has a 4-0-1 record, a stingy 1.35 goals-against average, and an equally stingy .928 save percentage.

A few questions come to mind.

Is the job Thome's now as long as he plays well? Will a couple of bad goals subject him to a quick hook? Is there any way coach Brad Berry does not start Thome vs. Denver next Friday? Are we possibly looking at a two-goalie rotation the rest of the way? Perhaps most importantly, what is Berry's commitment level to either goalie at this point?

The coach did have this to say about Thome after Friday's shutout win.

"He played an excellent game tonight in the fact that he made some key stops at key times, some hard saves in and around the net," he said. "His focus is sharp. His opportunity has come and he's made the most of it. Now he and Adam (Scheel) have to keep moving forward here."