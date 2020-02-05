Column: Thome appears to take No. 1 goalie job at UND

Is there a new No. 1 goalie in Grand Forks? I'm not trying to stir anything up, just asking a simple question.
Backup goalie turned starter Peter Thome was about 11 minutes away from racking up back-to-back shutouts last weekend versus Colorado College, and Thome's numbers since Adam Scheel was pulled on Jan 10 vs. Omaha are eye-opening. He has a 4-0-1 record, a stingy 1.35 goals-against average, and an equally stingy .928 save percentage.
A few questions come to mind.
Is the job Thome's now as long as he plays well? Will a couple of bad goals subject him to a quick hook? Is there any way coach Brad Berry does not start Thome vs. Denver next Friday? Are we possibly looking at a two-goalie rotation the rest of the way? Perhaps most importantly, what is Berry's commitment level to either goalie at this point?
The coach did have this to say about Thome after Friday's shutout win.
"He played an excellent game tonight in the fact that he made some key stops at key times, some hard saves in and around the net," he said. "His focus is sharp. His opportunity has come and he's made the most of it. Now he and Adam (Scheel) have to keep moving forward here."
It's fair to say that performance between the pipes will dictate who plays and who sits going forward, but I do hope either Scheel or Thome steps up and becomes a clear No. 1 the rest of the way. I say that because a two-goalie rotation has not proven to be the optimal situation for a team gunning for a national championship.
Indeed, history shows us that recent national champions have depended on a stud No. 1 goalie to take them to the promised land. Take a look at the last six champions and how many games their No. 1 goalies played. In 2018 and '19, Hunter Shepard of Minnesota-Duluth played 41 games each season. In 2017, Tanner Jaillet played 38 for Denver. In 2016, Cam Johnson appeared in 34 games for North Dakota. When Providence won the title in 2015, Jon Gillies played 39 games, and in 2014, Colin Stevens appeared in 36 games for Union College. That's an average of 38 games.
Simply put, these workhorse No. 1 goalies played about 90 percent of their team's games. And this trend holds all the way back to the 2006 Wisconsin tournament winners. Just something to keep in mind as we head down the home stretch with a bit of uncertainty at the goaltending position.
WEEKEND ALMANAC
Jordan Kawaguchi led the way on the scoresheet once again, with two goals and two assists, while D-Man Andrew Peski notched three assists.
Kawaguchi is still second among national scoring leaders (15 goals-26 assists--41 points), just three points behind Jack Dugan of Providence.
As you might expect in a 1-0, 8-1 sweep, the weekend numbers overwhelmingly favored UND. Shots on goal were 65/40, face-off wins were 62/39. The Hawks power play went 2-for-5 while the penalty kill was a perfect 8-for-8. North Dakota blocked an impressive 29 shots, led by Jacob Bernard-Docker with seven and Colton Poolman with six.
BREATHING ROOM
Minnesota-Duluth pulled off an unlikely sweep at Denver last weekend. As a result, the Hawks have a bit more breathing room at the top of the NCHC, as Duluth still trails by eight points while Denver is 12 points back with eight conference games to go.
A word of caution. Duluth is done with the other heavyweights in the conference, UND and Denver, meaning the Bulldogs have eight winnable games remaining. North Dakota entertains Denver next weekend, and there are numerous reasons to believe Denver will be loaded for bear.
For one thing, these teams don't like each other very much. Secondly, no team enjoys being swept at home. Thirdly, DU is battling for the fourth overall seed in the NCAA tournament field.
As I explained last week, getting that fourth overall seed would set Denver up pretty well at its home Regional in Loveland, which it would love to use as a springboard to the Frozen Four in Detroit. Bottom line? A poor showing at home by UND next weekend could bring Duluth and Denver right back into the mix atop the NCHC standings.
FROZEN DOZEN
Bemidji State and Northern Michigan join my Frozen Dozen this week while UND retakes the top spot. 1.) North Dakota. 2.) Minnesota State. 3.) Denver. 4.) Cornell. 5.) Boston College. 6.) Minnesota-Duluth. 7.) Clarkson. 8.) Penn State. 9.) Ohio State. 10.) Arizona State. 11.) Bemidji State. 12.) Northern Michigan.
Mark Schuttenhelm has been writing columns on college hockey and the NHL for more than 10 years. He is based out of Jamestown.