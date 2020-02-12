Column: Spooner proving to be a complete player for Mankato

Hockey fans love stats, no question about it. And we do discuss plenty of numbers here every week.
For instance, when Bismarck native Jared Spooner finds the back of the net three times for his Minnesota State-Mankato Mavericks, as he did last weekend in a two-game sweep of Northern Michigan, I'm going to make sure the hockey fans of the capital region know about it.
But numbers aren't everything. Oftentimes, the players who do the "little things" are overlooked by the media. But not by their coaches. Turns out Spooner is a player that also does the little things.
Wanting to get beyond the numbers, I recently reached out to Spooner's head coach at Minnesota State, Mike Hastings. Hastings has done a remarkable job turning around the MSU program and will be bringing his squad to the NCAA tournament for the sixth time in eight years this spring. And he's done it not with a roster full of NHL draft picks, but with a roster full of guys willing to put in the hard work and do the little things it takes to win.
Hastings was happy to share his thoughts on Spooner, both the player and the person, and he began with some thoughts on Spooner the player.
"Jared's a real honest player. He's played in all situations for us, on the power play and he's now killing penalties also. One of the most important pieces that he's filled for us as a player is that he's been phenomenal on face-offs," Hastings said. "Whether that's starting us on the power play or on the PK, you know how important it is either to get a clear when you're on the penalty kill or having possession when you're on the power play."
Hastings said the former Bismarck High Demon is very steady.
"Jared is reliable and he has really done a great job of getting his body to the point where he's in elite shape and has become a big, heavy hockey player," Hastings said. "Jared has become a complete player and plays in all three zones. He can play in the middle and on the wall. He's unique as a centerman in that he goes cross-handed on face-offs at times. He's a lefty that can take face-offs like a right hander. That's a guy who works at his trade. Jared has really progressed at all aspects of his game."
Spooner is equally sound off the ice, Hastings said.
"And then you talk about the complete person. He's a great teammate and lives life the right way as far as making sure he's paying attention to his nutrition and his rest," the head coach raved. "He's phenomenal in the classroom where he's over a 3.50 GPA. And when we talk about trying to be a balanced human being between the academic, the social, and the athletic, he is that to a 'T.'"
My thanks to coach Hastings for taking the time.
You have free articles remaining.
DENVER/UND PREVIEW
When we discuss rivalries in college hockey, a few obvious ones come to mind.
Boston College vs. Boston University. North Dakota vs. Minnesota. Wisconsin vs. Minnesota, known as the "border battle." But let's not forget about North Dakota and Denver, a rivalry that spans some 70 years, and one that I contend is every bit as fierce as the rest.
And it's an understatement to say that these two programs are evenly matched. UND and Denver are tied for second on the all-time national championship list with eight each. The Hawks have gone 7-8-6 in the 21 meetings between the two since Brad Berry took over behind the UND bench. That's tight.
Both teams feature scoring by committee. DU has a dozen scorers in double figures, while UND has 16. Special teams are uncannily closely matched. UND's power play is clicking at 21 %. Denver's is successful 22 % percent of the time. UND's excellent penalty kill is at 87.5 %, Denver's 86.4 %.
Denver players to watch include a pair of undersized forwards, Bobby Brink and Cole Guttman, who lead the team in goals with 10 each. In net, a freshman from Sweden, Magnus Chrona, has been getting the bulk of the work. Don't be surprised to see some fireworks during man advantage situations. Denver has scored, and allowed, four shorthanded goals this season.
In addition to being swept by Minnesota-Duluth in its last outing, Denver is still smarting from the spanking North Dakota handed it at home back in November. Expect the Pioneers to bring their 'A' game to the Ralph. Friday's 7:30 start will be telecast on CBS Sports Network.
MILESTONE FOR PARISE
UND alum Zach Parise played in his 1,000th NHL game last Friday. Perhaps karma dictated that it should happen on the road, at Dallas.
The Dallas Stars, of course, used to be the Minnesota North Stars, and Zach's dad J.P. Parise played the majority of his NHL careers with those Minnesota North Stars.
FROZEN DOZEN
Minnesota State, with a sweep over a ranked Northern Michigan squad, takes the top spot back from UND in my top 12 list. 1.) Minnesota State-Mankato. 2.) North Dakota. 3.) Denver. 4.) Cornell. 5.) Minnesota-Duluth. 6.) Clarkson. 7.) Arizona State. 8.) Penn State. 9.) Boston College. 10.) UMass. 11.) Bemidji State. 12.) Ohio State.
Mark Schuttenhelm has been writing columns on college hockey and the NHL for more than 10 years. He is based out of Jamestown.