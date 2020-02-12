Column: Spooner proving to be a complete player for Mankato

Hockey fans love stats, no question about it. And we do discuss plenty of numbers here every week.

For instance, when Bismarck native Jared Spooner finds the back of the net three times for his Minnesota State-Mankato Mavericks, as he did last weekend in a two-game sweep of Northern Michigan, I'm going to make sure the hockey fans of the capital region know about it.

But numbers aren't everything. Oftentimes, the players who do the "little things" are overlooked by the media. But not by their coaches. Turns out Spooner is a player that also does the little things.

Wanting to get beyond the numbers, I recently reached out to Spooner's head coach at Minnesota State, Mike Hastings. Hastings has done a remarkable job turning around the MSU program and will be bringing his squad to the NCAA tournament for the sixth time in eight years this spring. And he's done it not with a roster full of NHL draft picks, but with a roster full of guys willing to put in the hard work and do the little things it takes to win.

Hastings was happy to share his thoughts on Spooner, both the player and the person, and he began with some thoughts on Spooner the player.