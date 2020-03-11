Column: Second-half swoon? Maybe a little for UND

Is it fair to call a 12-4-2 second half disappointing?
Maybe not, but there was definitely a dropoff in the University of North Dakota's play after the stellar 14-1-2 performance before the holiday break.
Around Christmas, we wondered if the Hawks could possibly chalk up 30 wins before the postseason, readily admitting the thought was somewhat farfetched. And it was.
We also thought maybe UND could walk away with the NCHC regular season title, which was an achievable feat. It didn't happen. Sole possession of the Penrose Cup wasn't achieved until the final day of the season.
In truth, based on the way the team was playing and the easier schedule, a 15-3 second half, or thereabouts seemed within reach. That allowed for splits versus Denver and Duluth and another random loss along the way. Didn't quite happen as I expected.
One number that really stands out between the first and second halves was UND's goal differential, which was cut in half (2.6 first half, 1.3 second half). One of the few really bright spots of the second half was the power play, which was far from outstanding before the break. Good performance down the stretch helped bump up the power play percentage a bit and it finished the season at a respectable 21 percent.
The excellent penalty kill, meanwhile, gave two points back, finishing up the season at 88 percent, still an impressive number. The biggest pleasant surprise had to be the play of goalie Peter Thome, who accumulated some outstanding numbers when he was called on (7-1-2, 1.37 goals-against avg., .935 save percentage, 2 shutouts).
Weekend Almanac
In the split at Omaha, Jacob Bernard-Docker (2 goals, 1 assist, 3 points) and Colton Poolman (pair of goals) led the way on the scoresheet. The power play was 2-for-12 and the PK was a perfect 8-for-8. The Hawks blocked 25 shots.
Hot At The Right Time
The NCHC and Hockey East tournaments are kicking off this weekend while the Atlantic Hockey, ECAC, Big Ten, and WCHA postseasons are already underway.
Which teams are rolling at the right time? Six schools that are a lock or close to it for the NCAA tournament field are Bemidji State (9-2-1), Minnesota-Duluth (9-1), Minnesota State-Mankato (8-1-1), UND (8-2-1), Boston College (8-0-1) and Cornell (9-0). A pair with an outside shot at the NCAA's are Quinnipiac (7-2-1) and Bowling Green (8-0-2). Both make my hot team list.
PairWise Problems
It's fair to say most college hockey observers accept the system the NCAA uses to fill out its tournament field, commonly known as the PairWise, because it takes subjectivity out of the process. But the PairWise does have issues. Let's focus on two this week.
We'll start with our neighbors at Bemidji State, who are 12 games over .500 and have played the 17th-strongest schedule in college hockey. I have the Beavers No. 7 on my 12-best teams list. But the PairWise has them ranked 12th, still very much on the bubble.
How about Maine? The Black Bears are just seven games over .500 playing a weak schedule (36th) but are sitting 15th right now. On the bubble yes, but still with a legitimate shot at making the field. Meanwhile, there clearly are better teams (Bowling Green, Quinnipiac) currently on the outside looking in.
Bracketology
This week I'll lay out some brackets based on the current PairWise. These can change and probably will, but this exercise shows some possibilities that certainly may arise.
Note that Minnesota-Duluth has taken the fourth overall seed back from Boston College, so we can send Duluth (4) vs. Arizona State (13) and Denver (5) vs. Bemidji State (12) to Loveland, Colo. This is a great regional geographically with a potential blockbuster Duluth-Denver regional final.
The other bracket that works out well is UND (1) vs. Atlantic Hockey champion (16) and UMass (8) vs. Clarkson (9). This group will likely wind up in Worcester, Mass.
The other two regionals each have an intraconference matchup in round one, but by switching Ohio State with UMass-Lowell we can easily fix it. After making that change we can send Cornell (3) vs. Michigan (14) and Boston College (6) vs. Ohio State (10) to Albany, N.Y. Then Minnesota State (2) vs. Western Michigan (15) and Penn State (7) vs. UMass-Lowell (11) could go to Allentown, Penn.
All the brackets I've laid out include at least one local team which helps with attendance. But the big question remains whether to juggle teams around in order to send overall No. 1 seed UND to Loveland, its closest regional. However, Loveland is also a "home" regional for NCHC rival Denver.
Protect the No. 1 from a hostile building or give it a short flight? That is the big question. Looking at message boards, it appears to me that UND fans are pretty much split on this issue.
For the record, since the Hawks have handled Denver well this season, I would have no problem with UND being sent to Loveland.
PairWise Rankings
1. UND. 2. Minnesota State. 3. Cornell. 4. Minnesota-Duluth. 5. Denver. 6. Boston College. 7. Penn State. 8. UMass. 9. Clarkson. 10. Ohio State. 11. UMass-Lowell. 12. Bemidji State. 13. Arizona State. 14. Michigan. 15. Maine. 16. Western Michigan.
NCHC Playoffs
Colorado College (11-20-3) is UND's rival for opening round NCHC conference playoff action at the Ralph this weekend, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, if necessary.
While it's easy to dismiss this as a David vs. Goliath kind of matchup, we should not be underestimating CC. I would refer any disbelievers back to Jan. 31 at the Ralph, UND versus Colorado College, a game which was nip and tuck for 50 minutes before a UND power play goal halfway through the third wound up being the game winner in a 1-0 shutout. And, CC is coming in playing some of its best hockey of the season (3-4-2, last 9).
All that being said, CC has accumulated some stats that would trouble any observer. Special teams, for instance, are a problem (power play 14.4 percent, PK worst in the country at 70.7 percent). Faceoffs are another issue, as Colorado College is the worst in the nation at just 40.8 percent. Look for UND to dominate these areas at the very least.
Frozen Dozen
1. Minnesota State. 2. UND. 3. Cornell. 4. Boston College. 5. Minnesota-Duluth. 6. Denver. 7. Bemidji State. 8. Penn State. 9. Clarkson. 10. Ohio State. 11. UMass. 12. Arizona State.
Mark Schuttenhelm has been writing columns on college hockey and the NHL for more than 10 years. He is based out of Jamestown.