Column: Second-half swoon? Maybe a little for UND

Is it fair to call a 12-4-2 second half disappointing?

Maybe not, but there was definitely a dropoff in the University of North Dakota's play after the stellar 14-1-2 performance before the holiday break.

Around Christmas, we wondered if the Hawks could possibly chalk up 30 wins before the postseason, readily admitting the thought was somewhat farfetched. And it was.

We also thought maybe UND could walk away with the NCHC regular season title, which was an achievable feat. It didn't happen. Sole possession of the Penrose Cup wasn't achieved until the final day of the season.

In truth, based on the way the team was playing and the easier schedule, a 15-3 second half, or thereabouts seemed within reach. That allowed for splits versus Denver and Duluth and another random loss along the way. Didn't quite happen as I expected.

One number that really stands out between the first and second halves was UND's goal differential, which was cut in half (2.6 first half, 1.3 second half). One of the few really bright spots of the second half was the power play, which was far from outstanding before the break. Good performance down the stretch helped bump up the power play percentage a bit and it finished the season at a respectable 21 percent.