Challenges mount for Bison, FCS teams

The hits just keep coming for the spring FCS football season.

On Monday, the South Dakota State-South Dakota game scheduled for Saturday was canceled for COVID-related reasons. Also Monday, Wofford College (South Carolina) became the latest to pull the plug on its season entirely.

Both North Dakota Schools -- NDSU and UND -- have been hit hard. The two last played March 20, against each other. The Bison are scheduled, for now, to play at Northern Iowa on Saturday at 4 p.m. UNI's last game was also canceled.

UND (4-1) will go nearly a month between games, if it plays as scheduled April 17 at Youngstown State.

Matt Entz, NDSU football coach, was asked Monday during his weekly news conference if the FCS could be dinged by the spring season's instability.

"I hope it doesn't hurt our brand of football moving forward," Entz said. "The last two weeks (in the Missouri Valley Football Conference), only 30 percent of the games have gone on.

"All I can worry about is the Bison right now. That's what I'm trying to keep my mind on. If you start allowing yourself to think about how it's impacting everything, you can get real negative real quick."