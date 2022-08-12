Century's Leingang challenging for starting spot at Kansas State

Andrew Leingang made the travel roster at Kansas State as a true freshman.

This season, the Century High product is poised for serious playing time.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman is challenging for the starting spot at left tackle for the Wildcats, who received votes in the preseason Top 25 poll released earlier this week.

Leingang got into one game last season and had many eye-opening moments along the way. K-State played in two NFL stadiums -- Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans -- and at the University of Texas. And for Leingang, running out of the tunnel at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan., brought goose bumps every time.

"There definitely were a lot of moments where I thought to myself, 'Wow, this is big-time college football,'" Leingang said. "I just tried to keep my head down, work hard every day and be a sponge to what are coaches were teaching us. We have amazing coaches."

Leingang, the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2020 when he helped lead Century to a state title and an undefeated record, said he felt as prepared as possible going from a small state to a Power 5 school.

"I feel like coach (Ron) Wingenbach and our coaching staff and strength staff at Century are phenomenal coaches and they do a great job of preparing us, but at the end of the day, it was a huge jump physically and mentally," Leingang said.

With a year under his belt, Leingang now appears to be a key cog up front for the Wildcats, who have one of the premier running backs in the country in Deuce Vaughn. Adrian Martinez, a three-year starter at Nebraska, is expected to take over as the quarterback.

K-State offensive line coach Conor Riley, who was at North Dakota State previously, told the school's website that Leingang is challenging for a starting spot.

All-American Cooper Beebe is being moved inside, leaving the left tackle spot up for grabs between Leingang and fifth-year senior KT Leveston.

"(Cooper) has been a huge influence on me. He's shown me the ropes and helped me along," said Leingang, who wears No. 56 for the Wildcats. "KT Leveston is another guy here that has been a great influence on me."

Leingang, who always deflects credit to his teammates going back to his days at Century, is happy to play any role.

"My goal is to help the team any way I can, whether that's starting or being a reserve lineman," he said. "Right now, I'm just working my butt off to help this team win games because at the end of the day, that's all the matters."

Leingang, also a top student, has a demanding academic load. He's majoring in chemical engineering, but a career in the NFL, which is definitely a possibility considering Leingang's current path, could come first.

He's not focused on that right now, though. He's got enough on his plate.

"I was able to get some credits out of the way in high school, which was very nice," Leingang said. "It's definitely challenging. Time management is really important. You kind of have to pick your battles. Sometimes I'm a little jealous of some of my buddies with what their majors are, but I feel like this will benefit me in the end, so I have to stick it out."

The Wildcats start the season Sept. 3 against South Dakota at home. Their second game is against Missouri on Sept. 10 also in Manhattan. That game will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 11 a.m.

K-State's first conference game is a marquee matchup, Sept. 24 in Norman against preseason No. 9 Oklahoma. No. 10 Baylor (Nov. 12), No. 11 Oklahoma State (Oct. 29) and 18th-ranked Texas (Nov. 5) also are ahead.

In the meantime, it's a grueling fall camp schedule, which starts around 6 a.m. and can go till after 9 p.m.

Leingang, though, loves it.

"We have a great culture here with what coach Klieman is doing, unbelievable resources. It's a great place. They treat us incredibly well," Leingang said. "I feel very blessed to have this opportunity. I'm trying to work as hard as I can to take advantage of it."