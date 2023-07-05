After a long college baseball season, Lucas Burgum was starting to feel a little tired.

The Mandan Chiefs ace logged more than 50 innings on the mound for Alexandria Technical & Community College in the spring, earning All-Minnesota College Athletic Conference honors.

Worn out or not, Burgum wanted the ball in the Fourth of July series against the Bismarck Governors. He got it Tuesday, and if he was tired, he did not show it.

The 6-3 right-hander fired 6 2/3 innings as the Chiefs edged the Govs 7-5 to earn a holiday split at Memorial Ballpark. Bismarck won Monday night's game, 8-5.

"The last couple of weeks, I've been feeling pretty fatigued. Somehow this week I was able to work my way out of it," Burgum said. "Knowing it's the last time to play on the 4th against the Govs, that probably gave me some adrenaline and the energy I needed."

Burgum got within one out of a complete game, but after surpassing the 105-pitch mark, the max for a Legion game, manager Jake Kincaid had to make the move.

"I threw a lot more than 105 in college and I was ready to throw more," Burgum said. "Gage (Miller) came in and got the job done."

The Chiefs led 7-1 entering the top of the seventh inning. The Govs rallied for four runs and had the potential go-ahead run at the plate before Miller was able to wiggle off the hook.

"Lucas wanted the ball. We kind of had to line it up for about a week-and-a-half with our schedule," Kincaid said. "He responded. We feel really good about our chances when he's on the mound."

It got hairy late, though.

Marcus Butts' line-drive single to center on a 3-2 pitch made it 7-5 and brought Isaac Mitchell to the plate as the go-ahead run. Mitchell, who had singled earlier in the game, hit the ball sharply toward first, but Brayden Bunnell made the play to end the game.

"It was good to see us string some quality at bats together, which I thought we actually had done throughout the game," Govs manager Mike Skytland said. "I think it bodes well when you continue to grind out at bats no matter what the score is and where you're at in the game."

Facing one of the top pitchers in the state is never easy.

"I thought Burgum threw a really good game," Skytland said. "We hit some balls hard, but overall, I thought Mandan played really well and deserved to win the game."

Played in front of nearly a holiday full house, the game had a tournament-type feel.

"It was awesome," said Burgum, who allowed just three hits. "You could feel the energy."

Kincaid, who has played and coached in many holiday games against the Govs, put Tuesday near the top of the list.

"I kind of took a step back for a moment. It's great how our community comes out to support our team," he said. "I thought we were able to plug into the atmosphere and the nervousness and use it in a positive way."

The Chiefs got on the scoreboard first.

After Hudsen Sheldon and Burgum walked to start the bottom of the third inning, 3-hole hitting McCoy Keller ripped one fair between Govs third baseman Marcus Butts and the bag for a double. Sheldon scored easily making it 1-0 Mandan.

On the next pitch, Dylan Gierke pulled a single between first and second, scoring Burgum to make it 2-0.

With runners on first and third, Tate Olson followed with a perfectly placed bunt, scoring Keller to make it 3-0.

"The games against them are usually close, so it was nice to get a lead," Burgum said.

Hitless through their first three at bats, the Govs’ first knock of the game scored their opening run.

With runners on the corners, Parker Sagsveen lined a single to left, scoring Michael Fagerland, who had reached on an error. Burgum didn’t allow anything else in the inning, thanks to Tukker Horner. The Chiefs’ catcher gunned down Sagsveen at third, trying to advance on a wild pitch, to end the inning.

The Chiefs pushed their lead to five in their next at bat.

Horner and Seth Arenz started the bottom of the fourth inning with singles and moved up a base on a wild pitch.

With one out, Burgum smoked a single to left, bringing home Horner and Arenz and knocking Govs starter Zachary Brackin out of the game. Later in the inning, Brayden Bunnell beat out a potential double play, scoring Burgum to make it 6-1. Burgum homered for the Chiefs in Monday night's game.

Mandan added on in the fifth. Mason Oster lined an opposite-field double into the right-field corner to start the inning. Two batters later, Sheldon skied to center, scoring Oster from third for a 7-1 lead.

Six players scored and drove in runs for the Chiefs.

Butts went 2-for-3 to lead the Govs, who made things really interesting late.

"It was a great atmosphere," Skytland said. "Playing baseball on the 3rd and 4th in Mandan, it doesn't get a whole lot better than that."