BSC's Gilliss, United Tribes' Conway adjust to NJCAA moving fall sports season to spring

Under the guidelines released on Monday, a month would be tacked on to the end of the basketball season. The national tournaments would start April 19.

For volleyball, practice will begin Jan. 11, with the first games on Jan. 29. Games are capped at 21. Regional tournaments need to be completed by April 3. Nationals will be played April 15-17. BSC advanced to the national tournament last season (November of 2019).

When January does roll around it's not as if the teams will be gathering for the first time, however.

The NJCAA is allowing for 60 consecutive calendar days of practice and five scrimmages during the fall semester.

"It's good to have those practices and scrimmages. We're still looking at how we're going to use those days," Conway said.

Conway and Gilliss are confident the vast majority of athletes that were expected on campus this fall will be there, although there could be an exception or two.

"There may be some fall sport athletes, a volleyball player for example, that has taken a lot of dual-credit classes to get a jump on things and as a result might graduate at Christmas," Gilliss said. "I think for the most part we'll be OK. Kids want to have the opportunity to compete and that's what they'll have."