BSC's Gilliss, United Tribes' Conway adjust to NJCAA moving fall sports season to spring

JUCO athletes will play fall sports in the spring of 2021, the NJCAA announced on Monday.
Volleyball in the winter and spring? That will be the case for the Bismarck State College Mystics.
"It's going to be a busy spring on campus," said BSC athletic director Buster Gilliss. "There are pros and cons to everything. Right now we're just thankful there's going to be a season and the kids are going to get to compete."
Junior college football, soccer and volleyball all have been moved to the spring semester. Winter sports also have been affected. Basketball practice can't start until Jan. 11. Last season, United Tribes' and BSC's men's and women's teams had more than 10 games in the books by then. Basketball games can start Jan. 22 with a maximum of 22 for the season, down more than 10 from a normal year.
The spring season remains intact. BSC has baseball and softball teams.
Pete Conway, United Tribes athletic director and men's basketball coach, is taking things day by day.
"With the way things are evolving almost on a daily basis, we're just trying to remain in contact with our players and their families and keep them updated as to what's happening," Conway said. "This is the third plan that's kind of been out there. I wouldn't be surprised if something else ends up happening, so we're just trying to plan for everything we can and be flexible."
Under the guidelines released on Monday, a month would be tacked on to the end of the basketball season. The national tournaments would start April 19.
For volleyball, practice will begin Jan. 11, with the first games on Jan. 29. Games are capped at 21. Regional tournaments need to be completed by April 3. Nationals will be played April 15-17. BSC advanced to the national tournament last season (November of 2019).
When January does roll around it's not as if the teams will be gathering for the first time, however.
The NJCAA is allowing for 60 consecutive calendar days of practice and five scrimmages during the fall semester.
"It's good to have those practices and scrimmages. We're still looking at how we're going to use those days," Conway said.
Conway and Gilliss are confident the vast majority of athletes that were expected on campus this fall will be there, although there could be an exception or two.
"There may be some fall sport athletes, a volleyball player for example, that has taken a lot of dual-credit classes to get a jump on things and as a result might graduate at Christmas," Gilliss said. "I think for the most part we'll be OK. Kids want to have the opportunity to compete and that's what they'll have."
With a shortened season some athletes could opt not to return.
"That is one of the issues that a lot of schools might have to deal with," Conway said. "With us, the guys I've talked to plan on coming back."
Even before Monday's guidelines from the NJCAA Gilliss had been tasked with developing a COVID plan for BSC athletics. One of the most dramatic pieces of that plan was to not have fans in the stands for fall contests.
"We're hoping in January we may be able to have fans," Gilliss said. "I guess time will tell."
Collegiate athletic departments across the country have been hit hard by the economic toll the pandemic has caused. BSC and United Tribes have not been significantly impacted to this point.
"So far we're doing OK," Conway said. "We tried to plan for it a little bit. Not having to travel in the first semester will save some money."
Said Gilliss: "I'm not exactly sure what's going to happen financially. We'll have more expenses in the spring, but the larger problem for the school would have been if there were no athletics at all.
"Hopefully we can avoid that and our athletes will be able to compete in the spring."
