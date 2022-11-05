BSC volleyball team advances to nationals

Staring a deciding third round in the face, Bismarck State’s women’s volleyball team came off the deck after losing the first two sets Saturday to knock Central Community College out of the NJCAA Division II tournament and secure their own berth at nationals.

The Mystics clinched the Northwest Plains District championship in Columbus, Neb., with a five-set win over the homestanding Raiders.

“We just got momentum and ran with it,” BSC coach Kyle Kuether said. “That was a weird match.”

After dropping the first two sets 25-20 and 25-22, the Mystics won the next three 25-20, 28-26 and 15-7 to reach the championships at Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Nov. 17-19. It will be the Mystics’ first trip to the national tournament since 2019 when they went 2-2 as a No. 12 seed and finished fourth in Charleston, W.V. That team went 31-10.

These Mystics (33-3) began the best-of-three series against Central CC with 3-1 win Friday. But the Raiders opened the first match on Saturday with a strong 25-20 win after coming back from a 17-12 deficit. They repeated the feat in the second set. After trailing 20-17, they notched a 25-22 win and appeared on the way to forcing a third and deciding match.

Kuether thought winning on Friday influenced the Mystics’ slow start.

“It’s human nature when you have a safety net, you take it easy a little bit and you’re not as dialed in and the other team knows that it’s do-or-die,” he said.

BSC regrouped in the third set to post a 25-20 win. Central CC had the Mystics on the ropes again with leads of 9-2 and 21-16 in the fourth set, but BSC came back to win the set 28-26.

The Raiders took control early in the last set with a 3-0 lead before a series of blocks tied it 3-3. A BSC block, two Central CC hitting errors and an error on a dig gave BSC an 8-4 lead at the switch and it was all BSC from there. Behind strong play at the net, the Mystics won 15-7.

“We showed some Mystic pride,” Kuether said. “Every team’s goal is to make it to nationals, but just the goal we had of winning every day made this possible.”

Reile Payne and Morgan Wheeler were big contributors on offense and defense. Payne had 21 kills, 26 digs and Wheeler added 18 kills and 19 digs. Eden Schlinger had 21 digs and Cam Beasley had 48 assists and 19 digs.