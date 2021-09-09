BSC trims tenacious Dawson in four games

Bismarck State College's volleyball team had Dawson Community College of Glendive, Mont., on the ropes.
The host Mystics eked out a 25-22 win in the first game and hammered the visiting Bucs 25-12 in game two.
But there was life left in Dawson. The Bucs pulled themselves together and won the third game 25-23 and fought hard before losing the fourth game, and the match, 25-19.
BSC middle Megan Klein said the momentum changes resembled a pinball machine in the final two games.
"Overall (Dawson) played a lot more energetic game, and we may have gotten too comfortable," Klein, a 5-foot-11 freshman, said of Dawson's resurgence.
Klein said maintaining intensity is a work in progress for the Mystics, now 6-2 on the year and 3-1 in the Mon-Dak Conference.
"I think that's something we've got to figure out. We've got to play every point like it's 0-0," she noted.
BSC will have to come to terms with that issue in the short term. Their next opponent is NDSCS-Wahpeton, which shares first place with the Mystics in the conference at 3-1. That match is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at the BSC Armory.
Macy Wetsch, a 5-9 sophomore hitter, had five kills and shared in a block as BSC edged the Bucs 25-22 in the first game. The Mystics opened a 19-12 lead, but Dawson wouldn't relent. The Bucs closed the gap to 24-22 before BSC put the game away on a deep shot by Wetsch.
Dawson never got started in the second set, falling behind 13-3 before dropping a 25-12 decision.
Game three was a battle from start to finish. Neither team led by more than four points and there were four ties, the last at 23. Back-to-back kills by Logan Stetzner and Rhianna Hawkins gave Dawson the game 25-23.
More of the same was in store in game four. A six-point run gave BSC an apparently cozy 13-5 lead, but Dawson stormed back, cutting the deficit to 17-15 with an 8-1 run.
The score was 22-19 when the Mystics made their match-winning move on kills by Reile Payne and Greta Gibson wrapped around a hitting error by Stetzner.
The setback, Dawson's second in a row, left the Bucs with a 6-6 record, 1-2 in the Mon-Dak. Still, Dawson coach Dina Fritz wasn't entirely displeased.
"With the circumstances surrounding our team coming into the match, we showed a lot of tenacity and heart. ... It was a step in the right direction for us," she said.
Fritz said the circumstances involved some intra-squad matters.
Klein, who played on Century's undefeated team last fall, said her role at BSC demands more offense.
"At Century my role was more that of a blocker. I have a broader role here as a hitter and blocker," she said.
Klein finished the night with a match-high 13 kills, plus five aces and one of BSC's 11 blocks.
"I think I've gotten a little bit of confidence in being able to serve," she said.
Klein said the blocking party was started by 6-1 sophomore Jossi Meyer.
"Jossi Meyer had a great blocking match. She really helped us in that respect. She was really aggressive today," Klein observed. "We focus on seeing our hitter and really trying to get a touch (on the ball)."
Klein said the college game is more demanding than high school, but also more enjoyable.
"I really like it. I really love my teammates. It's a different atmosphere and feel from high school and more competitive because everyone is good," she said.