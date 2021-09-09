BSC trims tenacious Dawson in four games

Bismarck State College's volleyball team had Dawson Community College of Glendive, Mont., on the ropes.

The host Mystics eked out a 25-22 win in the first game and hammered the visiting Bucs 25-12 in game two.

But there was life left in Dawson. The Bucs pulled themselves together and won the third game 25-23 and fought hard before losing the fourth game, and the match, 25-19.

BSC middle Megan Klein said the momentum changes resembled a pinball machine in the final two games.

"Overall (Dawson) played a lot more energetic game, and we may have gotten too comfortable," Klein, a 5-foot-11 freshman, said of Dawson's resurgence.

Klein said maintaining intensity is a work in progress for the Mystics, now 6-2 on the year and 3-1 in the Mon-Dak Conference.

"I think that's something we've got to figure out. We've got to play every point like it's 0-0," she noted.

BSC will have to come to terms with that issue in the short term. Their next opponent is NDSCS-Wahpeton, which shares first place with the Mystics in the conference at 3-1. That match is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at the BSC Armory.