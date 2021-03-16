BSC sweeps shorthanded Lake Region 3-0

The numbers simply did not favor Lake Region State College, either before or after the match.

Royals volleyball coach Steve Waddell had only seven players available for Tuesday night's match at the Bismarck State College Armory, hardly an auspicious start.

Things rapidly got worse for the visitors. The host Mystics, ranked 19th in the latest NJCAA top 20 poll, rattled off 11 straight points for an 11-1 lead on the way to a 25-10 win in the first game of the match.

The final two sets followed suit as BSC wrapped up tidy 25-10, 25-18, 25-11 sweep in 52 minutes.

Megan Anderson, the Mystics' 5-8 sophomore hitter, expressed empathy for the Royals' situation.

"They were missing three of their girls due to close (virus) contact and two of their girls are hurt, so they're just trying to get by until they get everyone back," Anderson said. "Kudos to them for showing up and putting up a fight."

Lake Region fought best in the second set, which was tied nine times, the last time at 18.