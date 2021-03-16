BSC sweeps shorthanded Lake Region 3-0

The numbers simply did not favor Lake Region State College, either before or after the match.
Royals volleyball coach Steve Waddell had only seven players available for Tuesday night's match at the Bismarck State College Armory, hardly an auspicious start.
Things rapidly got worse for the visitors. The host Mystics, ranked 19th in the latest NJCAA top 20 poll, rattled off 11 straight points for an 11-1 lead on the way to a 25-10 win in the first game of the match.
The final two sets followed suit as BSC wrapped up tidy 25-10, 25-18, 25-11 sweep in 52 minutes.
Megan Anderson, the Mystics' 5-8 sophomore hitter, expressed empathy for the Royals' situation.
"They were missing three of their girls due to close (virus) contact and two of their girls are hurt, so they're just trying to get by until they get everyone back," Anderson said. "Kudos to them for showing up and putting up a fight."
Lake Region fought best in the second set, which was tied nine times, the last time at 18.
The Royals went ahead 18-17 on a kill by 5-10 freshman Bella Hone, but that proved to be the end of the line. Reile Payne, a 5-10 freshman, pulled BSC even at 18-18 and started an eight-point game-winning run.
BSC's closing burst included five kills, two of them by Becca Nitsch, an ace by Macy Wetsch and two hitting errors by the Royals.
Nitsch, 5-7 sophomore, finished the match with 15 kills, four digs and an ace.
Mystics coach Kyle Kuether said he wasn't concerned about the struggle in the second set.
"It's the nature of volleyball. When you win a set big it's human nature to let up on the gas a little bit. But we responded and got the win," he said.
The Mystic defense was active at the net, allowing Lake Region few open looks. BSC finished with three blocks and got a piece of many other Royal shots, thus taking some pressure off the back row players.
Masy Kuntz, a 5-7 sophomore, and Greta Gibson, a 5-9 freshman, particularly, were in the face of the LRSC hitters all night.
Tuesday's victory over the Royals was the third for the Mystics this season. BSC claimed both matches of a home-and-home set by 3-0 scores during the first week in February.
BSC, coming off two losses to 13th-ranked Wahpeton Science last week, has back-to back wins. The Mystics won 3-1 at Williston State College on Monday.
Kuether said those are two steps in the right direction.
"Any team will have setbacks during the season. It's how a team responds and works through it," he observed.
BSC has just three matches remaining before embarking on postseason play. The Mystics play Dakota College-Bottineau and Dawson College at home and Miles Community College on the road before the Mon-Dak Conference tournament begins on March 26.
Anderson said tournament time is long overdue.
"Honestly, this year volleyball has taken a long time," she said. "We had seven months together, and then we finally got to to compete. So we're ready for a tournament, for sure."