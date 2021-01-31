BSC ends volleyball hiatus with victory

“Becca, I didn’t think she could improve much, but she just keeps improving,” Kuerther said. “All of our hitters now are pretty reliable. A lot of them can do pretty good things.”

Emma Fricke’s ace in the second game gave BSC an insurmountable 8-2 lead. The Tetons got close at 10-7 on an ace by Jolyssa Marquart but it was all Mystics from there. Wetsch’s ace polished off the game.

Sydney Labatte’s kill to open the third game gave the Tetons their last lead. A block at the net tied it and another Wetsch ace put the Mystics ahead for good.

It was 11-6 when BSC scored three straight points with Abbi Kopp on serve to go up 14-6. The Mystics reeled off the last seven points with Wetsch serving the final six, including the game-winner when the Tetons were whistled for a violation.

“There wasn’t really a lot of expectations because we haven’t played,” Kuether said. “But the energy was really high. We came out and played with a lot of energy and emotion.”

Megan Anderson, who plays right outside hitter, or opposite, had six kills and a block and Kuntz added five. Kopp had nine digs and three assists and Mosolf five digs and 17 assists.

It was a smooth weekend, even though it was delayed by five months.

“I wasn’t sure what they were going to be like because of the no fans or because it’s a weird year,” Kuether said. “But they came out with energy. That’s what I’m most proud of.”

