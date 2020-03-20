BSC announces major changes to athletic department

Bismarck State College announced major changes to its athletic department on Friday.

Two new head basketball coaches have been hired and the school has added a softball team.

Thai Haggin, who had served as assistant coach the past three years under Marv Pedersen, has been elevated to head coach of the Mystics' women's basketball team.

The Williston native also will serve as the head softball coach and had the title of "athletic coordinator" added to her responsibilities.

Haggin has taught physical education in Mandan since 2002. She was inducted into the University of Mary athletic hall of fame in 2005 after a four-year playing career, including two all-conference awards in basketball. She also was on the U-Mary 2000 NAIA national champion basketball team.

The Mystics went 27-5 last season, finishing two wins short of a trip to the NJCAA Division I national tournament.

Jim Jeske returns to the sideline as a coach in Bismarck as head coach of the Mystics' men's basketball team.

The 1985 New England High School graduate posted a 116-31 mark as coach of the Century Patriots girls basketball team, including third-place finishes in the state Class A tournament in 2003, '04, '06 and '07.