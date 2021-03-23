BSC adds another sweep at the expense of Dawson

Another sweep.
Bismarck State College's long list of 3-0 volleyball victories got longer Tuesday night.
The Mystics blanked Dawson Community College of Glendive, Mont., 25-11, 25-14, 25-20 at the BSC Armory in their final regular-season home match of the season.
BSC's win over the Buccaneers was its fourth in a row, three of which have been by 3-0 scores. All told, the Mystics boast 11 sweeps on the season.
Dawson gave BSC a run for its money in the third game, trimming a deficit that had reached seven points to 20-18 with a 7-2 run.
At that point, Mystics head coach Kyle Kuether called a timeout and restored order. Sophomore 5-foot-7 hitter Becca Nitsch swatted three kills as BSC surged past the Bucs 5-2 down the stretch.
Her final hit was a bullet that closed the set 25-20 and the match 3-0.
Nitsch doesn't advocate pulling on the reins to make games close, but she says tight sets have their place in a team's maturation process.
"We knew they'd make a push in the third set and we didn't get rattled. We handled it ... and stuck to the game plan," she said.
The Mystics began the evening by blitzing Dawson 7-1 to start the first game en route to a 25-11 verdict. Six-foot-1 freshman Jossi Meyer swatted five kills in the opening set, an uncharacteristically aggressive offensive showing.
BSC broke away from a 4-all tie 12-3 run for a 16-7 lead and prevailed 25-14 in the second game. Nitsch and 5-10 freshman Reile Payne had five kills each in the second game.
The Mystics pulled ahead to stay at 5-4 in the third game, but Dawson refused to go away. Nicole Green, a 5-6 freshman, and Seeara Wojtczak, a 6-foot freshman, logged four kills apiece for Dawson in the third game. Meyer and Nitsch notched four each for the Mystics
BSC improved to 14-3 in the Mon-Dak Conference with the win. The Mystics have just one league match, a trip to Miles City, Mont., today remaining in the regular season. They play host to Williston State on Friday to open the conference tournament.
Dawson, 9-8 in Mon-Dak games, closes its regular season tonight at the State School of Science in Wahpeton.
Nitsch, Meyer and Payne did the heavy offensive lifting for BSC with 13, nine and eight kills, respectively.
Freshman Greta Gibson and sophomore Masy Kuntz teamed up to harass Dawson hitters to the tune of four and 2.5 blocks, respectively. Sophomore setters Emma Fricke and Mady Mosolf totaled 22 and 20 assists, respectively, and Abbi Kopp led the back row with 19 digs.
Green and Logan Stetzner paced Dawson with five kills apiece.
Nitsch said she likes where the Mystics are sitting with the conference tournament right around the corner.
"I'm really happy with where we are as a team. We're peaking, which takes us into the post-season really well," she said.
Nitsch is far and away the BSC kills leader while giving away five inches to any six-footers on the floor. She says she doesn't dwell on what are supposed to be shortcomings.
"Mostly I keep trying to remember it's not how big your are, it's how big you play," she said. "We work on our vertical jump, and try to be smart volleyball players. You have to learn to hit around the blockers if you're not very tall."