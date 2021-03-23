BSC adds another sweep at the expense of Dawson

BSC broke away from a 4-all tie 12-3 run for a 16-7 lead and prevailed 25-14 in the second game. Nitsch and 5-10 freshman Reile Payne had five kills each in the second game.

The Mystics pulled ahead to stay at 5-4 in the third game, but Dawson refused to go away. Nicole Green, a 5-6 freshman, and Seeara Wojtczak, a 6-foot freshman, logged four kills apiece for Dawson in the third game. Meyer and Nitsch notched four each for the Mystics

BSC improved to 14-3 in the Mon-Dak Conference with the win. The Mystics have just one league match, a trip to Miles City, Mont., today remaining in the regular season. They play host to Williston State on Friday to open the conference tournament.

Dawson, 9-8 in Mon-Dak games, closes its regular season tonight at the State School of Science in Wahpeton.

Nitsch, Meyer and Payne did the heavy offensive lifting for BSC with 13, nine and eight kills, respectively.

Freshman Greta Gibson and sophomore Masy Kuntz teamed up to harass Dawson hitters to the tune of four and 2.5 blocks, respectively. Sophomore setters Emma Fricke and Mady Mosolf totaled 22 and 20 assists, respectively, and Abbi Kopp led the back row with 19 digs.

Green and Logan Stetzner paced Dawson with five kills apiece.