Blair, Curl playing key roles as Wisconsin plays for national title

Britta Curl and Kennedy Blair helped the Bismarck Blizzard win state titles in high school.

Now they’re one more win away from helping the Wisconsin Badgers to an NCAA Division I national championship.

Curl and Blair have played key roles in helping the Badgers reach the NCAA Frozen Four championship game, where they will square off with Northeastern at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday (ESPNU) in Erie, Pa.

Blair made 37 saves in goal during the semifinals as Wisconsin defeated WCHA rival Ohio State 4-2 on Thursday night. The win sends Wisconsin to the national title game for the ninth time in program history, and the third in the last four tournaments.

Wisconsin (16-3-1-0) is ranked No. 2 in the nation. Northeastern (22-1-1) is ranked No. 1. The Huskies have won 18 consecutive games.

Curl, a junior, is hoping to help the Badgers win a second national title. She notched 33 points with 22 goals -- tied for the fifth-most by a freshman in Wisconsin history -- in helping the team to a national title as a freshman in 2019.

Last year, she finished with 16 goals and nine assists in helping the Badgers to a WCHA title before the season ended early prior to an NCAA quarterfinal game against Clarkson.