 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blair, Curl playing key roles as Wisconsin plays for national title

Blair, Curl playing key roles as Wisconsin plays for national title

{{featured_button_text}}
kb

Ohio State's Gabby Rosenthal, left, and Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair laugh after Rosenthal slid into the goal during Thursday night's Frozen Four semifinal game in Erie, Pa.

 GREG WOHLFORD, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Britta Curl and Kennedy Blair helped the Bismarck Blizzard win state titles in high school.

Now they’re one more win away from helping the Wisconsin Badgers to an NCAA Division I national championship.

Curl and Blair have played key roles in helping the Badgers reach the NCAA Frozen Four championship game, where they will square off with Northeastern at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday (ESPNU) in Erie, Pa.

Blair made 37 saves in goal during the semifinals as Wisconsin defeated WCHA rival Ohio State 4-2 on Thursday night. The win sends Wisconsin to the national title game for the ninth time in program history, and the third in the last four tournaments.

Wisconsin (16-3-1-0) is ranked No. 2 in the nation. Northeastern (22-1-1) is ranked No. 1. The Huskies have won 18 consecutive games.

Curl, a junior, is hoping to help the Badgers win a second national title. She notched 33 points with 22 goals -- tied for the fifth-most by a freshman in Wisconsin history -- in helping the team to a national title as a freshman in 2019.

Last year, she finished with 16 goals and nine assists in helping the Badgers to a WCHA title before the season ended early prior to an NCAA quarterfinal game against Clarkson.

This year, the alternate captain has 14 points -- including seven goals -- and a plus-14 rating for the Badgers.

Blair, a redshirt senior, has had a strong first season in Madison. She’s posted a 16-3-1 record with six shutouts.

After starting her collegiate hockey career at North Dakota, Blair transferred to Mercyhurst, where she was a member of the CHA all-rookie team and the league’s goalender of the year as a freshman. As a junior, she was named CHA tournament MVP after leading the Lakers to the conference title, going 17-8-3 with five shutouts.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News