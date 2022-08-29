Bison will play plenty of players in opener on Saturday

Programs will come in handy for Bison fans at the Fargodome on Saturday.

North Dakota State released its 2-deep depth chart Monday ahead of its season opener against Drake, with plenty of snaps still up for grabs.

Ranked No. 1 in the preseason FCS poll, the Bison have 19 seniors and 19 juniors listed among the 1s and 2s and a handful of positions still have three players contending for starting spots.

There appear to be few holes in the roster for the FCS defending champions, who begin the season looking for their 10th title in the last 12 years.

"We never saw multiple days or even in a single practice where one side of the ball had the advantage over the other," NDSU head coach Matt Entz said. "We do have a solid group of juniors and seniors that have played a ton of football for us."

Entz is happy with where his team is going into the opener.

"We've had an excellent fall camp," he said. "I'm really pleased with where we're at. We're not a finished product by any means. There are still things we need to improve on."

DUTTENHEFER ON 2-DEEP

Former Mandan four-sport standout Jaxon Duttenhefer is listed as the backup at nose guard for the Bison behind junior Javier Derritt.

The 6-1, 280-pounder is one of only three redshirt freshman on NDSU's 2-deep, joining backup quarterback Cole Payton and linebacker Logan Kopp.

Duttenhefer, who also played basketball, baseball and track at Mandan High, played in two games last season for the Bison.

Duttenhefer, wearing number 64, is one of four in-state players listed on the 2-deep. All-American Cody Mauch (Hankinson) starts at left tackle. Jake Kubas of Dickinson (Trinity) starts at right guard and sophomore Oscar Benson of Hillsboro is listed No. 2 at strong-side linebacker behind senior Julian Wlodarczyk. Mauch and Kubas are seniors.

JOHNSON ON TOP

Kobe Johnson heads into the season as the No. 1 tailback, but he has plenty of competition for carries.

The Bison return five of their top six ground gainers from last season. The only one not back is quarterback Quincy Patterson, who transferred to Temple after losing the starting job to Cam Miller.

Johnson averaged 6.4 yards per carry on 105 attempts last season, with three touchdowns. The senior from Lawrenceville, Ga., brings more than just his running skills.

“He’s one of the hardest working guys at practice every day,” Entz said.

Tamerik Williams (123-780, 8 TD), Dominic Gonnella (65-384, 4 TD), Jalen Bussey (47-358, 4 TD) and TK Marshall (22-236, 1 TD) also return. Barika Kpeenu, a West Fargo Sheyenne grad, also has impressed.

Then there’s All-American Hunter Luepke, listed at fullback, but has been very productive at tailback as well. Luepke had 548 yards on 87 carries last season, with eight TDs.

"You'll see three to four backs during the course of the year," Entz said, referencing the 2017 season when injuries decimated the team's running back corps. "We're never going to let that happen again."

DRAKE REPORT

Drake went 2-8 last season and has lost 10 straight games to Missouri Valley Football Conference teams.

It's the third meeting between the Bison and Bulldogs, but it's been more than a half century since the last one (1962). Drake lost to UND last fall 38-0.

"I know they'll be ready to go and will be well-coached," Entz said of fourth-year Drake coach Todd Stepsis.

After nearly a month of fall camp, the Bison are ready to see different colors.

"We've gotten to a point where it becomes chippy, it's highly competitive," Entz said. "But when we get in the locker room, it's one team."