Bison set for Pac-12 after dark in Arizona Saturday night

It's been a long wait between FBS games for North Dakota State.

Seems fitting then that Saturday night's game against Arizona won't start until 10 p.m. Central time.

The Bison face the Wildcats in Tucson, their first game against a Power 5 team since defeating Iowa on Sept. 17, 2016. Saturday night's game will be broadcast nationally on FS1.

Despite playing in what has affectionately become known as the "Pac-12 After Dark" time slot, NDSU head coach Matt Entz isn't concerned.

"As far as playing in the evening goes, kids are night owls. They aren't gonna have any trouble staying up," he said. "I anticipate a great crowd, raucous environment. (I) don't think we'll have any trouble keeping them engaged. We're not moving practice to evening or anything like that. Keep the process as is."

Securing games against Power 5 programs has become difficult for NDSU. The Bison are 9-3 against FBS teams all-time. They do have games against Colorado (2024) and Oregon (2028) lined up in the future. The Oregon game is a reschedule from 2020 due to the pandemic.

"Players come to NDSU wanting the opportunity to play Power 5 teams. With the landscape of college football changing by the day, it's harder and harder for us to find those games," Entz said.

Playing in front of a nationwide audience on TV, albeit after bedtime for many in the country, can't hurt.

"On the West Coast they're probably not 100 percent familiar with the logo and NDSU Bison football," Entz said. "Being on Fox Sports provides the opportunity to watch us play and see the caliber of young men on our team and open some eyes about the possibility of playing at NDSU."

It will also be the first time this season the Bison play in a competitive game, presumably. In wins over Drake and North Carolina A&T, NDSU has scored 99 points and allowed 17.

After going 1-11 last season, Arizona split its first two games so far. The Wildcats won convincingly as an underdog at San Diego State (38-20) Sept. 3, before losing at home to Mississippi State (39-17) on Saturday.

MORE DUTTENHEFER

Mandan High School product Jaxon Duttenhefer forced a fumble in Saturday's win over North Carolina A&T, which later was turned into a touchdown.

Duttenhefer, a defensive tackle, has four tackles through two games, but figures to see a lot more playing time in the weeks to come after Eli Mostaert suffered a leg injury Saturday and is out indefinitely.

Entz believes the 6-1, 280-pound Duttenhefer, a redshirt freshman who wears No. 64, is ready for the role. Kody Huisman (6-4, 279) also is expected to see more snaps at D-tackle.

"Jaxon was a little ahead of the curve coming out of Mandan High School. He was a big, physical kid already," Entz said. "The last year-and-a-half were really good for him.

"These guys didn't come in 220, 230, they were already 240, 250 when they showed up on campus. They're hungry. They've practiced. They're ready to go."