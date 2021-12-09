Bison set for challenge of facing new team in ETSU

North Dakota State gets a new opponent Saturday in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

The Bison host East Tennessee State at 11 a.m. at the Fargodome. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

While the Bison have never played the Buccaneers (11-1), they do have a history against opponents from the Southern Conference, which ETSU won this season. NDSU is 5-0 in games against teams from the Southern Conference: Georgia Southern (3-0), Wofford (2-0) and Furman (1-0).

"The biggest challenge is we've never seen this team before," NDSU head coach Matt Entz said.

There is a flip side to that, however.

"The easy part is getting the kids fired up. It's a team we haven't played and it's the quarterfinals," Entz said. "It's a one-week season right now. Our seniors, in particular, want to continue to play together."

ETSU brings a power run game to Fargo which, in that way, is a little like looking in the mirror.

"There are some similarities philosophically between the two programs," Entz said.

NDSU ranks No. 2 in the FCS in rushing yards per game at 281.6. The Bison spread the carries around to a number of running backs and even two quarterbacks, Cam Miller and Quincy Patterson. Tailback TaMerik Williams has been hot of late, including 117 yards and two touchdowns in NDSU's 38-7 rout of Southern Illinois last Saturday.

ETSU ranks eighth in yards rushing per game (226.1), topped by FCS leading rusher Quay Holmes and his 126 yards per tilt.

"(Quay Holmes) is a really good tailback," Entz said. "They're a unique offense to defend because they're under center. It's a huge challenge for the defense."

The Buccaneers will face a stingy Bison defensive unit, which allows just 83 yards per game on the ground.

Defensively, ETSU allows 238 yards per game through the air and 143 on the ground.

They'll likely get a dose of NDSU's two-QB attack. Patterson has not attempted a pass since returning from a shoulder injury, while Miller has provided a dual threat under center since taking over as the starter.

"Quincy is too talented to be standing on the sideline," Entz said of Patterson. "He brings an extra dynamic to the game. Using two quarterbacks might force someone to water down their (defensive) packages a little bit."

SACK ATTACK

The Bison recorded five more sacks last week, giving them 43 on the season. The school record is 48.

Bismarck High product Brayden Thomas leads the way with eight sacks. Thomas also has a team-best 12.5 tackles-for-loss. Eli Mostaert has 7.5 sacks.

BANGED UP BISON

Tight end Noah Gindorff will not play Saturday and could be out for the rest of the season due to a lower-leg injury during the Southern Illinois game.

Star receiver Christian Watson could return after missing last week's game with a hamstring injury.

Watson leads the Bison in receptions with 39. Gindorff's 17 are third-most.

