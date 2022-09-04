 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bison roll past Drake in season opener

FARGO (AP) — Destin Talbert returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown, Jayden Price added a 67-yard punt runback for a score and defending national champion North Dakota State rolled past Drake 56-14 on Saturday.

Prior to their season opener, the Bison raised their latest national championship banner inside the Fargodome. They won their ninth FCS championship 11 years this past season.

Drake scored first on a short pass from Ian Corwin to Dorian Boyland but NDSU then ran off 42 straight points by halftime starting with Cam Miller's 31-yard touchdown pass to Zach Mathis followed by the blocked field goal and punt return.

Miller threw just nine times with six completions including two scores. Eight different NDSU players scored, including Will Mostaert's return of a fumble, the Bison's first touchdown on defense in four years.

Corwin threw for two touchdowns plus an interception.

This was the teams' first meeting since 1962. Drake had won both previous games, played in Des Moines, Iowa.

It was NDSU's 24th straight win in a home opener.

North Dakota State will host North Carolina A&T next week at the Fargodome.

North Dakota State 56, Drake 14

Drake;7;0;7;0;--;14

North Dakota State;14;28;7;7;--;56

First quarter

Drake: Dorian Boyland 1 pass from Ian Corwin (Luke Williams kick)

NDSU: Zach Mathis 31 pass from Cam Miller (G Crosa kick)

NDSU: Destin Talbert 53 blocked field goal return (Crosa kick)

Second quarter

NDSU: Jayden Price 67 punt return (Crosa kick)

NDSU: Hunter Luepke 47 run (Crosa kick)

NDSU: Noah Gindorff 24 pass from Miller (Crosa kick)

NDSU: Dominic Gonnella 13 run (Crosa kick)

Third quarter

NDSU: Will Mostaert 5 fumble return (Crosa kick)

Drake: Tim Nesslage 2 pass from Corwin (Williams kick)

Fourth quarter

NDSU: Barika Kpeenu 6 run (Crosa kick)

Individual statistics

RUSHING – Drake: Dorian Boyland 14-70, Christian Galvan 6-20, Jun Ahn 4-10, Davion Cherwin 11-7, Shane Dunning 1-6, Ian Corwin 8-(minus-5). NDSU: Huner Kuepke 3-53, Kobe Johnson 5-53, Dominic Gonella 6-47, Owen Johnson 4-35, Barika Kpeenu 4-24, TK Marshall 4-21, Jalen Bussey 3-10, Cam Miller 2-9, Eli Green 1-9, Cole Payton 3-9, TaMerik Williams 2-4.

PASSING – Drake: Ian Corwin 68-16-1, 67 yards; Luke Bailey 5-7-0, 46 yards; Austin Flax 1-1-0, 2 yards; Blake Ellingson 0-1-0, 0 yards. NDSU: Cam Miller 6-9-0, 105 yards; Cole Payton 2-4-0, 7 yards.

RECEIVING – Drake: Tim Nesslage 2-16, Dorian Boyland 2-6, Davion Cherwin 2-10, Austin Flax 2-0, Trey Radocha 1-31, Colin Howard 1-22, Matt Hartlieb 1-17, Eli Stewart 1-7, Zack Gray 1-5, Ian Corwin 1-0, Jacob McCauley 1-0. NDSU: Noah Gindorff 3-44, Zach Mathis 1-31, Phoenix Sproles 1-15, TK Marshall 1-15, Joe Stoffel 1-4, Hunter Brozio 1-2.

Records: Drake 0-1, North Dakota State 1-0.

